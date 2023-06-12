China में शादियों की संख्या में आई ऐतिहासिक कमी, घटती जनसंख्या के बीच जिनपिंग के लिए एक और सिरदर्द
China में शादियों की संख्या में आई ऐतिहासिक कमी, घटती जनसंख्या के बीच जिनपिंग के लिए एक और सिरदर्द

China News: पिछले साल विवाह की संख्या 2013 में 13.47 मिलियन की लगभग आधी थी. न्यूज एजेंसी रॉयटर्स ने बताया कि शादीवाले जोड़ों में गिरावट की वजह कोविड की पाबंदियां भी रही है. ज्यादातर समय लोग अपने घरों में कैद रहे.

China में शादियों की संख्या में आई ऐतिहासिक कमी, घटती जनसंख्या के बीच जिनपिंग के लिए एक और सिरदर्द

China Birth Rate: चीन में शादियां ऐतिहासिक रूप से कम हो गई हैं, क्योंकि पूर्वी एशियाई देश घटती जन्म दर और गिरती जनसंख्या से जूझ रहा है. नागरिक मामलों के मंत्रालय के अनुसार रविवार (11 जून) को, केवल 6.83 मिलियन जोड़ों ने 2022 में अपने विवाह पंजीकरण पूरे किए, जो पिछले वर्ष से लगभग 800,000 कम थे. 

