New Parliament Building: भारत की नई संसद का मुरीद हुआ चीन! जमकर की तारीफ, विपक्ष को लग जाएगी मिर्ची
New Parliament Building: भारत की नई संसद का मुरीद हुआ चीन! जमकर की तारीफ, विपक्ष को लग जाएगी मिर्ची

New Parliament Of India: चीन (China) ने नए संसद भवन (New Parliament House) को लेकर भारत की खूब तारीफ की है. चीन ने उपनिवेशवाद की निशानियों को हटाने के कड़ी में इसे अहम कदम बताया है.

Written By  Vinay Trivedi|Last Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 08:03 AM IST

New Parliament Building: भारत की नई संसद का मुरीद हुआ चीन! जमकर की तारीफ, विपक्ष को लग जाएगी मिर्ची

China Praises New Indian Parliament: भारत (India) में हाल ही में नए संसद भवन (New Parliament House) का प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) ने उद्घाटन किया. इसका कांग्रेस, आप, टीएमसी, आरजेडी और जेडीयू समेत विपक्ष की करीब 20 पार्टियों ने बहिष्कार किया. हालांकि, कुछ पार्टियां बीजेपी के नेतृत्व वाले एनडीए के साथ दिखीं. विपक्षी दल मांग कर रहे थे कि नए संसद भवन का उद्घाटन प्रधानमंत्री के बजाय राष्ट्रपति द्रौपदी मुर्मू को करना चाहिए था. विपक्षी दलों ने उद्घाटन समारोह में राष्ट्रपति को नहीं बुलाने का भी विरोध किया था. इस बीच, चीन (China) ने भी भारत के नए संसद भवन का रिएक्शन दिया है. चीन ने भारत के नए संसद भवन की तारीफ की है. ये चीनी के सरकार अखबार ग्लोबल टाइम्स में इसके बारे में विस्तार से लिखा गया है.

