चीनी फैक्ट्रियों पर लग रहे ताले, भारतीय कंपनियों का बड़ा फायदा, गेम चेंजर साबित हुआ मोदी सरकार का ये फैसला
चीनी फैक्ट्रियों पर लग रहे ताले, भारतीय कंपनियों का बड़ा फायदा, गेम चेंजर साबित हुआ मोदी सरकार का ये फैसला

Wearables Items Market:  वियरेबल्स आइटम्स के बाजार पर भारतीय कंपनियों का कब्जा हो चुका है. चीनी कंपनियां काफी पीछे छूट चुकी हैं. यह सब कुछ मोदी सरकार के फैसले की वजह से हुआ है. 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 01:41 PM IST

चीनी फैक्ट्रियों पर लग रहे ताले, भारतीय कंपनियों का बड़ा फायदा, गेम चेंजर साबित हुआ मोदी सरकार का ये फैसला

India China Business Competition: भारत में वियरेबल्स आइटम्स (ईयरबड्स, नेक बैंड्स और स्मार्टवॉच) के 75% बाजार पर भारतीय कंपनियों का कब्जा है. यह चीन के लिए एक बड़ा झटका है न सिर्फ चीनी फैक्ट्रियों के ऑर्डर में गिरावट दर्ज की गई है ब्लकि कई कारखानों पर ताला भी लग गया है. भारतीय कंपनियों की इस कामयाबी के पीछे भारत सरकार के एक फैसला का भी हाथ है.

