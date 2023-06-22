Pakistan: पाकिस्तान सुप्रीम कोर्ट से रातोंरात आई बड़ी खबर, चीफ जस्टिस को लेकर राष्ट्रपति अल्वी ने लिया ये फैसला
Pakistan: पाकिस्तान सुप्रीम कोर्ट से रातोंरात आई बड़ी खबर, चीफ जस्टिस को लेकर राष्ट्रपति अल्वी ने लिया ये फैसला

Pakistan Judiciary News: पाकिस्तान के राष्ट्रपति आरिफ अल्वी (Arif Alvi) ने स्वतंत्र सोच वाले माने जाने वाले जस्टिस काझी फैज ईसा को पाकिस्तान की सुप्रीम कोर्ट का अगला चीफ जस्टिस नियुक्त किया है. जस्टिस काझी फैज ईसा मौजूदा CJP उमर अता बंदियाल के रिटायर होने के बाद 17 सितंबर 2023 को देश के मुख्य न्यायाधीश का कार्यभार संभालेंगे. 

Pakistan New Chief Justice: पाकिस्तान की राजधानी इस्लामाबाद (Islamabad) से बहुत बड़ी खबर आई है. पाकिस्तान में रातोंरात ऐसा फैसला हुआ है. जिसका असर आने वाले कुछ महीनों में पूरे देश में दिखेगा. यहां पर बात पाकिस्तान की स्वतंत्र न्यायपालिका की जिसपर समय समय पर गंभीर आरोप लगते रहे हैं. दरअसल पाकिस्तानी राष्ट्रपति आरिफ अल्वी (Arif Alvi) ने स्वतंत्र सोच वाले  माने जाने वाले जस्टिस काझी फैज ईसा को पाकिस्तान की सुप्रीम कोर्ट का अगला चीफ जस्टिस नियुक्त किया है. जस्टिस काझी फैज ईसा  मौजूदा सीजेपी उमर अता बंदियाल के रिटायर होने के बाद 17 सितंबर 2023 को देश के मुख्य न्यायाधीश का कार्यभार संभालेंगे. राष्ट्रपति कार्यालय द्वारा जारी एक बयान के मुताबिक, 'राष्ट्रपति ने संविधान के अनुच्छेद 175 के तहत प्रधान न्यायाधीश की नियुक्ति की है. राष्ट्रपति 17 सितंबर को न्यायमूर्ति काजी फैज ईसा को शपथ दिलाएंगे.'

