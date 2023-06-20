पाकिस्तान में कभी भी हो सकता है चुनाव, निर्वाचन आयोग ने शुरू की तैयारी, जाने डिटेल
पाकिस्तान में कभी भी हो सकता है चुनाव, निर्वाचन आयोग ने शुरू की तैयारी, जाने डिटेल

Pakistan Election: पाकिस्तान में आम चुनाव कराने के लिए तैयारी शुरू कर दी गई है और इसके तहत निर्वाचन आयोग की इसके प्रमुख की अध्यक्षता में एक बैठक की गई. इस बैठक इस वर्ष बाद में निष्पक्ष एवं स्वतंत्र चुनाव कराने के लिए अब तक की गई व्यवस्था की समीक्षा की गई.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 11:44 PM IST

पाकिस्तान में कभी भी हो सकता है चुनाव, निर्वाचन आयोग ने शुरू की तैयारी, जाने डिटेल

Pakistan Election: पाकिस्तान में आम चुनाव कराने के लिए तैयारी शुरू कर दी गई है और इसके तहत निर्वाचन आयोग की इसके प्रमुख की अध्यक्षता में एक बैठक की गई. इस बैठक इस वर्ष बाद में निष्पक्ष एवं स्वतंत्र चुनाव कराने के लिए अब तक की गई व्यवस्था की समीक्षा की गई. एक आधिकारिक बयान के अनुसार, पाकिस्तान के निर्वाचन आयोग (ईसीपी) के अधिकारियों द्वारा मुख्य निर्वाचन आयुक्त सिकंदर सुल्तान रजा को सोमवार को जानकारी दी गई.

