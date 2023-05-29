Pakistan Political Crisis: सियासी लड़ाई रेप तक आई! इमरान का आरोप- PTI की महिला कार्यकर्ताओं का हो रहा बलात्कार
Pakistan Political Crisis: सियासी लड़ाई रेप तक आई! इमरान का आरोप- PTI की महिला कार्यकर्ताओं का हो रहा बलात्कार

Pakistan Political Drama: इमरान खान (Imran Khan) और राणा सनाउल्लाह (Rana Sanaullah) में अगर कोई भी सच बोल रहा होगा तो पाकिस्तान से आने वाले दिनों में कुछ ऐसी खबरें मिलेंगी जो दुनियाभर में पाकिस्तान की पहले से बर्बाद छवि को और दागदार कर देंगी.

Written By  Vinay Trivedi|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 08:42 AM IST

Pakistan Political Crisis: सियासी लड़ाई रेप तक आई! इमरान का आरोप- PTI की महिला कार्यकर्ताओं का हो रहा बलात्कार

Imran Khan Latest News: पाकिस्तान (Pakistan) में 9 मई की हिंसा के बाद सरकार और सेना मिलकर इमरान खान (Imran Khan) और पीटीआई (PTI) कार्यकर्ताओं पर सख्ती बरत रही है लेकिन अब पाकिस्तान में पीटीआई महिला कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ रेप जैसी वारदातों की खबर भी आ रही हैं. ये संगीन इल्जाम खुद इमरान खान ने सरकार पर लगाया है. इससे पहले पाकिस्तान के गृहमंत्री राणा सनाउल्लाह ने आरोप लगाया था कि इमरान खान की पार्टी सरकार को बदनाम करने के लिए महिला कार्यकर्ताओं से रेप जैसी साजिशों का इस्तेमाल कर सकती है. फिलहाल पीटीआई की महिला कार्यकर्ताओं के उत्पीड़न की खबर से पाकिस्तान में बवाल मचा है.

