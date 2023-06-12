Imran Khan की गिरफ्तारी से पाकिस्तानी सेना की भूमिका पर सवाल, शहबाज सरकार ने बनाई खास रणनीति
Imran Khan की गिरफ्तारी से पाकिस्तानी सेना की भूमिका पर सवाल, शहबाज सरकार ने बनाई खास रणनीति

Imran Khan News: एक तरफ जहां पाकिस्तान की सरकार लोगों की नाराजगी को दबाने के लिए तमाम हथकंडे अपना रही है वहीं पर अब इमरान खान की गिरफ्तारी के फैसले को जायज ठहराने के लिए दुनियाभर में स्थित पाकिस्तान के दूतावास और हाई कमीशन को काम पर लगा दिया गया है.

 

Written By  Manish Shukla|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 11:09 AM IST

Imran Khan की गिरफ्तारी से पाकिस्तानी सेना की भूमिका पर सवाल, शहबाज सरकार ने बनाई खास रणनीति

Pakistan News: पिछले महीने 9 मई को पाकिस्तान के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान की गिरफ्तारी के बाद पूरे पाकिस्तान में हुई हिंसा और तोड़फोड़ से जहां पाकिस्तान में हालात बेकाबू हो गए थे वहीं पर पाकिस्तान की सियासत में पाकिस्तानी सेना की भूमिका पर दुनिया भर में सवाल भी उठे हैं. ऐसे में एक तरफ जहां पाकिस्तान की सरकार लोगों की नाराजगी को दबाने के लिए तमाम हथकंडे अपना रही है वहीं पर अब इमरान खान की गिरफ्तारी के फैसले को जायज ठहराने के लिए दुनियाभर में स्थित पाकिस्तान के दूतावास और हाई कमीशन को काम पर लगा दिया गया है.

