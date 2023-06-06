'पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी से भी ज्यादा खतरनाक इमरान खान..', ये क्या कहने लगा 'कंगाल' पाकिस्तान
topStories1hindi1727161
Hindi Newsपाकिस्तान-चीन

'पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी से भी ज्यादा खतरनाक इमरान खान..', ये क्या कहने लगा 'कंगाल' पाकिस्तान

Imran Khan: आर्थिक तंगी से टूट चुके पाकिस्तान के बोल अब भी जहरीले ही हैं. पड़ोसी देश दाने-दाने के लिए तरस रहा है लेकिन उसके नेता सियासत से बाज नहीं आ रहे. बुरे वक्त में जनता के हित में कदम उठाने के बजया पाकिस्तानी नेता सियासी रोटी सेंकने में लगे हुए हैं.

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 06:34 PM IST

Trending Photos

'पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी से भी ज्यादा खतरनाक इमरान खान..', ये क्या कहने लगा 'कंगाल' पाकिस्तान

Imran Khan: आर्थिक तंगी से टूट चुके पाकिस्तान के बोल अब भी जहरीले ही हैं. पड़ोसी देश दाने-दाने के लिए तरस रहा है लेकिन उसके नेता सियासत से बाज नहीं आ रहे. बुरे वक्त में जनता के हित में कदम उठाने के बजया पाकिस्तानी नेता सियासी रोटी सेंकने में लगे हुए हैं. इमरान खान की गिरफ्तारी के बाद से पाकिस्तान में सियासी भूचाल सा आ गया है. लेकिन हद तो तब हो गई जब शहबाज के मंत्री ने इमरान खान की तुलना प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी से कर दी.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
breaking news
Daily News Brief: लखनऊ के इकाना स्टेडियम में बड़ा हादसा, 2 लोगों ने गंवाई जान
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
Reham Khan
पति के साथ रोमांटिक मूड में दिखीं रेहम खान, इमरान की पूर्व पत्नी ने की है तीसरी शादी
Archana Puran Singh
Video: Archana Puran Singh के घर पर फोन कर RJ Naved ने किया मजेदार प्रैंक