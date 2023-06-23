Joe Biden ने PM मोदी की मौजूदगी में पाकिस्तान को सुनाई खरी-खरी, आतंक पर कही ये बड़ी बात
Joe Biden ने PM मोदी की मौजूदगी में पाकिस्तान को सुनाई खरी-खरी, आतंक पर कही ये बड़ी बात

PM Modi US Visit: आतंकवाद पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन (Joe Biden) ने पाकिस्तान को साफ-साफ कह दिया है कि आतंकी संगठनों पर कार्रवाई करो और अपनी जमीन का इस्तेमाल गलत तरीके नहीं होने दो.

Written By  Vinay Trivedi|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 02:47 PM IST

Joe Biden ने PM मोदी की मौजूदगी में पाकिस्तान को सुनाई खरी-खरी, आतंक पर कही ये बड़ी बात

Joe Biden's Statement: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) इन दिनों अमेरिका के दौरे पर हैं. वहां, पीएम मोदी की मौजूदगी में अमेरिका के राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडेन (Joe Biden) ने पाकिस्तान को लताड़ लगाई. आतंकवाद पर पाकिस्तान को खरी-खरी सुना दी. जॉइंट स्टेटमेंट जारी करते हुए बाइडेन ने पाकिस्तान में मौजूद आंतकी संगठनों लश्कर-ए-तैयबा और जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की मांग की. बता दें कि जो बाइडेन और पीएम मोदी ने दोनों ने अपने जॉइंट स्टेटमेंट में सीमा पार आतंकी गतिविधियों के लिए पाकिस्तान को सुना दिया. दोनों नेताओं पाकिस्तान से कहा कि आतंकियों पर जल्द से जल्द एक्शन लिया जाए. इसके अलावा ये भी कहा कि पाकिस्तान किसी भी आतंकी संगठन को अपनी जमीन इस्तेमाल नहीं करने दे.

