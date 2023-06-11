पाकिस्तान पर अब कुदरत का कहर, बारिश ने मचाई भारी तबाही, 30 से ज्यादा की मौत
पाकिस्तान पर अब कुदरत का कहर, बारिश ने मचाई भारी तबाही, 30 से ज्यादा की मौत

Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 06:26 PM IST

Pakistan Rain: कंगाली की मार झेल रहा पाकिस्तान अब कुदरत का सितम झेल रहा है. पाकिस्तान में भारी बारिश के चलते 34 लोगों ने जान गंवा दी. मरने वालों की संख्या अभी और भी बढ़ सकती है. मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक बारिश के चलते मकान और पेड़ गिरने की घटनाओं में सैकड़ों लोग घायल हुए हैं. भारी बारिश के चलते उत्तर पश्चिम पाकिस्तान के खैबर पख्तूनख्वा प्रांत को सबसे ज्यादा नुकसान हुआ है.

