पाकिस्तान सेना के हाथ से गई 10 लाख एकड़ जमीन, लाहौर HC ने दिया जोर का झटका, क्या है मामला?
पाकिस्तान सेना के हाथ से गई 10 लाख एकड़ जमीन, लाहौर HC ने दिया जोर का झटका, क्या है मामला?

Pakistan News: एकल-न्यायाधीश पीठ ने कहा कि न तो पंजाब की कार्यवाहक सरकार के पास कॉर्पोरेट खेती के लिए भूमि आवंटित करने का संवैधानिक अधिकार है, न ही पाकिस्तान के सशस्त्र बलों के पास कॉर्पोरेट खेती में शामिल होने का संवैधानिक और कानूनी अधिकार है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 22, 2023, 12:32 PM IST

पाकिस्तान सेना के हाथ से गई 10 लाख एकड़ जमीन, लाहौर HC ने दिया जोर का झटका, क्या है मामला?

Pakistani Army: पाकिस्तानी सेना को लाहौर हाईकोर्ट ने तगड़ा झटका देते हुए उसके एक बड़े मंसूबे को नाकाम कर दिया है. दरअसल पंजाब प्रांत की सरकार ने कॉर्पोरेट खेती के लिए 10 लाख एकड़ सरकारी जमीन पाकिस्तानी सेना को दी थी. अब अदालत ने फैसला सुनाया है कि राज्य सरकार के पास सरकारी जमीन सेना को देने का कोई संवैधानिक अधिकार नहीं है और सेना को जमीन वापिस करनी होगी.

