Pakistan News: हिंसा नहीं रोक पाने वाले अफसरों पर पाक आर्मी का एक्शन, ले. जनरल समेत 11 बर्खास्त
पाकिस्तान-चीन

Pakistan News: हिंसा नहीं रोक पाने वाले अफसरों पर पाक आर्मी का एक्शन, ले. जनरल समेत 11 बर्खास्त

Pak Army Action on Millitary Officers: 9 मई को जब इमरान खान इस्लामाबाद हाई कोर्ट में पेशी के लिए पहुंचे तब उनको अरेस्ट कर लिया गया था. इसके बाद पाकिस्तान हिंसा के आगोश में चला गया. कई सरकारी और मिलिट्री इमारतों पर अटैक हुआ. इमरान के समर्थकों ने रावलपिंडी में सेना के मुख्यालयों में जमकर आगजनी और तोड़फोड़ की थी.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 06:29 PM IST

Imran Khan Vs Pakistan Army: पाकिस्तान में 9 मई को पूर्व पीएम इमरान खान की गिरफ्तारी के बाद हिंसा भड़क गई थी. इमरान खान के समर्थकों के सैन्य प्रतिष्ठानों पर हमले से पाकिस्तानी सेना सन्न रह गई थी. इसे लेकर पाकिस्तानी सेना की खूब छीछालेदर हुई थी. 

