Pakistan से Exit नहीं कर पाएंगे इमरान खान, पत्नी समेत 80 लोगों के खिलाफ उठाया गया ये कदम
Pakistan से Exit नहीं कर पाएंगे इमरान खान, पत्नी समेत 80 लोगों के खिलाफ उठाया गया ये कदम

Pakistan News: इमरान खान के साथ उनकी पाकिस्तान तहरीक-ए-इंसाफ पार्टी के 80 सदस्यों को नो फ्लाई लिस्ट में शामिल किया गया है. इमरान की पत्नी बुशरा बीबी के भी देश छोड़कर बाहर जाने पर रोक लगा दी गई है. 

 

Written By  Devang Dubey Gautam|Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 07:13 AM IST

Imran Khan News: पाकिस्तान के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान पर शिकंजा कसता चला जा रहा है. उनके देश छोड़कर बाहर जाने पर रोक लगा दी गई है. इमरान के साथ उनकी पाकिस्तान तहरीक-ए-इंसाफ पार्टी के 80 सदस्यों को नो फ्लाई लिस्ट में शामिल किया गया है. इमरान की पत्नी बुशरा बीबी के भी देश छोड़कर बाहर जाने पर रोक लगा दी गई है.

