Pakistan: बैकफुट पर इमरान खान, पाकिस्तान सरकार से तत्काल बातचीत के लिए हुए तैयार, क्या है वजह?
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान की 9 मई को हुई गिरफ्तारी के बाद उनके समर्थकों ने देशभर में हिंसक विरोध प्रदर्शन किया था जिसके बाद सरकार ने पीटीआई के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई की. हजारों लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया. वहीं कई नेताओं ने पीटीआई छोड़ दी.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 07:04 AM IST

पाकिस्तान के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री और पाकिस्तान तहरीक-ए-इंसाफ (पीटीआई) के अध्यक्ष इमरान खान ने शुक्रवार को राज्य के अधिकारियों से तत्काल बातचीत की अपील की. पाकिस्तान स्थित द एक्सप्रेस ट्रिब्यून अखबार ने बताया कि खान के शीर्ष सहयोगियों और समर्थकों पर कार्रवाई के बीच उन पर दबाव बढ़ गया है, जिसमें हजारों लोगों को गिरफ्तार किया गया. वहीं ही कई नेताओं ने उनकी पार्टी छोड़ दी.

