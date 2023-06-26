Nawaz Sharif के वापस PAK आने का रास्ता साफ! चुनाव भी पाएंगे लड़; संसद में पास हुआ ऐसा बिल
Nawaz Sharif के वापस PAK आने का रास्ता साफ! चुनाव भी पाएंगे लड़; संसद में पास हुआ ऐसा बिल

Pakistan News: कानून बनने के बाद नवाज शरीफ (Nawaz Sharif) की आजीवन अयोग्यता खत्म हो जाएगी, जिससे उनके पाकिस्तान लौटने और अक्टूबर में संभावित आम चुनाव से पहले सक्रिय राजनीति में दोबारा आने का रास्ता साफ हो जाएगा.

Written By  Vinay Trivedi|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 07:47 AM IST

Nawaz Sharif के वापस PAK आने का रास्ता साफ! चुनाव भी पाएंगे लड़; संसद में पास हुआ ऐसा बिल

Pakistan Politics: पाकिस्तान (Pakistan) के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री नवाज शरीफ (Nawaz Sharif) के स्वदेश लौटने का रास्ता साफ हो गया है. पाकिस्तान की संसद में ऐसा बिल पास किया गया है जिससे नवाज शरीफ पर लगा अयोग्यता का दाग धुल जाएगा. अब अगर नवाज शरीफ लंदन से वापस पाकिस्तान आ जाएंगे तो चुनाव भी लड़ सकेंगे. माना जा रहा है कि पाकिस्तानी संसद में ये बिल नवाज शरीफ को ध्यान में रखते हुए ही पास किया गया है. बता दें कि पाकिस्तान की नेशनल असेंबली ने सांसदों (MPs) की अयोग्यता की समयसीमा को आजीवन के बजाय 5 साल तक सीमित करने का एक बिल पारित कर दिया है.

