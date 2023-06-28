Pakistan के पूर्व हिंदू सांसद और PTI नेता के घर पर चला बुलडोजर , इमरान खान ने की कार्रवाई की निंदा

मल्ही ने इस कार्रवाई का वीडियो ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, 'यह मलबा पाकिस्तान में कानून के शासन का है. इमरान खान से दुश्मनी ने सरकार को लड़खड़ा दिया है. मैं एक शांतिपूर्ण कानून का पालन करने वाला पाकिस्तानी हिंदू नागरिक हूं. पुलिस और प्रशासन ने भारी मशीनों के साथ मिलकर उमरकोट (सिंध) में मेरे परिवार की आवासीय संपत्ति को बिना किसी कानूनी औचित्य के ध्वस्त कर दिया.' उन्होंने कहा, 'मेरी गलती इमरान खान और पाकिस्तान तहरीक-ए-इंसाफ के साथ खड़ा होना है.

इमरान ने की कार्रवाई की निंदा

पीटीआई चीफ इमरान ने इस कार्रवाई निंदा करते हुए ट्विटर लिखा, 'पीपीपी सरकार द्वारा उमर कोट में लाल माल्ही के परिवार के घर को ध्वस्त करने की निंदा करता हूं. लाल माल्ही पीटीआई की अल्पसंख्यक विंग के अध्यक्ष हैं.'

Condemn the demolition of Lal Malhi’s family house in Umer Kot by the PPP government. Lal Malhi is the President of PTI’s minority wing.

The fascist tactics employed by the State to force PTI leaders & workers to dissociate from the party has not only weakened our democracy,… pic.twitter.com/CTrTrlqXKe

— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) June 27, 2023