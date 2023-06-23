PM Modi’s address in US Congress: पीएम मोदी का बिना नाम लिए PAK पर करारा प्रहार, कहा- 'आतंक निर्यात करने वालों पर काबू पाना जरूरी'
PM Modi’s address in US Congress: पीएम मोदी का बिना नाम लिए PAK पर करारा प्रहार, कहा- 'आतंक निर्यात करने वालों पर काबू पाना जरूरी'

PM Modi’s address to US Congress: अमेरिकी संसद को संबोधित करते हुए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने बिना पाकिस्तान का नाम लिए उस पर बेहद करारा प्रहार किया है. पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि अब समय आ गया है कि हमें हमें आतंक निर्यात करने वाली ताकतों पर काबू पाना होगा.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 08:56 AM IST

PM Modi’s address in US Congress: पीएम मोदी का बिना नाम लिए PAK पर करारा प्रहार, कहा- 'आतंक निर्यात करने वालों पर काबू पाना जरूरी'

PM Modi speech on terror in US Congress: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) ने गुरुवार को अमेरिकी कांग्रेस के संयुक्त सत्र को संबोधित किया. यहां उन्होंने वैश्विक चिंताओं का समाधान बताते हुए चीन और पाकिस्तान का नाम लिए बिना दोनों देशों पर करारा प्रहार किया है. खचाखच भरी अमेरिकी संसद में पीएम मोदी ने पाकिस्तान का नाम लिए बैगर कहा कि अब वक्त आ गया है कि हमें आतंकवाद का निर्यात करने वालों से सख्ती से निपटना होगा. गौरतलब है कि पीएम मोदी की ये टिप्पणी चीन द्वारा पाकिस्तान स्थित लश्कर-ए-तैयबा के आतंकवादी साजिद मीर को वैश्विक आतंकवादी घोषित करने के भारत और अमेरिका के संयुक्त प्रस्ताव को चीन के वीटो द्वारा रद्द करने के कुछ दिनों बाद आई है.

