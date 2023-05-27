China के साथ भारत के रिश्ते पर एस जयशंकर ने दिया बड़ा बयान, ड्रैगन की फितरत का किया खुलासा
Written By  Gunateet Ojha|Last Updated: May 27, 2023, 11:16 PM IST

China के साथ भारत के रिश्ते पर एस जयशंकर ने दिया बड़ा बयान, ड्रैगन की फितरत का किया खुलासा

India-China Relation: विदेशमंत्री एस जयशंकर ने शनिवार को कहा कि भारत चीन से 'बेहद जटिल चुनौती' का सामना कर रहा है और नरेन्द्र मोदी सरकार ने यह सुनिश्चित करने के लिए कदम उठाए हैं कि सीमावर्ती क्षेत्रों में यथास्थिति को एकतरफा बदलने का कोई प्रयास नहीं हो. उन्होंने कहा कि यह चुनौती पिछले तीन सालों के दौरान सीमावर्ती क्षेत्रों में ‘बहुत स्पष्ट’ रूप से दिखी.

