China-Saudi Relationship: मिडिल ईस्ट में पैठ बनाने के लिए चीन का 'मेगाप्लान', सऊदी के साथ की अरबों डॉलर की डील
topStories1hindi1735064
Hindi Newsपाकिस्तान-चीन

China-Saudi Relationship: मिडिल ईस्ट में पैठ बनाने के लिए चीन का 'मेगाप्लान', सऊदी के साथ की अरबों डॉलर की डील

China-Saudi Business Summit: सऊदी अरब में पहली बार चीन-अरब व्यापार सम्मेलन हो रहा है. यह इस सम्मेलन का 10वां एडिशन है. न्यूज एजेंसी एएफपी के मुताबिक, यह सम्मेलन दो दिन चलेगा और उसमें चीन और अरब देशों के 3500 गवर्नमेंट अफसर और कारोबारी शरीक हो रहे हैं.

Written By  Rachit Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 12, 2023, 06:47 PM IST

Trending Photos

China-Saudi Relationship: मिडिल ईस्ट में पैठ बनाने के लिए चीन का 'मेगाप्लान', सऊदी के साथ की अरबों डॉलर की डील

China News: चीन लगातार अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है. इसी क्रम में उसकी कोशिश मिडिल ईस्ट में अपना दबदबा बढ़ाने की है. रविवार को रियाद में चीन-अरब व्यापार सम्मेलन के पहले दिन सऊदी अरब और चीन के बीच अरबों डॉलर के इन्वेस्टमेंट का समझौता हुआ. इस निवेश समझौते को लेकर सऊदी अरब ने कहा कि अरब वर्ल्ड और चीन के साझा लाभकारी भविष्य को बनाने के लिए यह बैठक शानदार मौका है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Entertainment News
Entertainment News Live Updates: रणबीर कपूर पर बरसीं कंगना रनौत, भगवान राम के किरदार पर कमेंट करने को लेकर सुनाई खरी खोटी
Monalisa
ब्लैक ड्रेस में भोजपुरी एक्ट्रेस मोनालिसा ने गिराई ऐसी हुस्न की बिजली, फोटोज वायरल
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Dance Video: काला सूट पहन नागिन सी लहरी सपना, पैनी धार पर किया डांस
Tanmay Vekaria
आंखों में काजल, चेहरे पर मासूमियत लिए फोन पर बात करते इस बच्चे के आज फैन है करोड़ों
Cooler
बर्फ जैसा ठंडा हो जाएगा आपका घर, पुराना जंग लगा हुआ कूलर करेगा जोरदार काम
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Animal
11 August को फिर वही होगा जो नहीं होना चाहिए, इसमें है Bollywood का नुकसान
IMAX Screens
Adipurush को लग गया तगड़ा झटका, इन प्रीमियम थियेटरों में नहीं हो पाएगी रिलीज
Technical Guruji
जानें कितना कमाते हैं YouTuber टेक्निकल गुरूजी, जिनके पास है 20 करोड़ की कारें
lifestyle
चींटियों ने घर के कोने-कोने में जमा लिया है कब्जा? आजमाएं ये आसान घरेलू उपाय
Pakistan Economic Crisis
‘पाकिस्तान नहीं होगा डिफॉल्ट, हमारे पास प्लान बी तैयार’ – वित्त मंत्री का दावा