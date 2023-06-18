Weight Loss: वजन घटाने की चाहत में इस सेलिब्रेटी ने किया कुछ ऐसा, चंद दिनों में हो गई मौत
Weight Loss: वजन घटाने की चाहत में इस सेलिब्रेटी ने किया कुछ ऐसा, चंद दिनों में हो गई मौत

Weight loss side effect: वजन बढ़ने पर कोई जिम जाता है तो कोई डाइट पर काम करता है. लेकिन एक्सपर्ट का मानना है कि अपनी वेट लॉस जर्नी के दौरान आपको किसी चीज की हद नहीं पार करनी चाहिए. क्योंकि ऐसा करना जानलेवा हो सकता है. ऐसे में चीन से आई ये खबर लोगों को हैरान कर रही है.

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 09:47 AM IST

Weight Loss: वजन घटाने की चाहत में इस सेलिब्रेटी ने किया कुछ ऐसा, चंद दिनों में हो गई मौत

Weight loss tips Hindi: चीन (China) की एक यूथ ऑइकॉन को वजन घटाने (Weight Loss) के लिए फिटनेस कैंप को जॉइन करना इतना भारी पड़ गया कि उसकी चंद दिनों में मौत हो गई. इस खबर के सामने आने के बाद उस कैंप में वेट लॉस करने की चाहत लेकर आए लोग सहम गए हैं. बताया जा रहा है कि उस कैंप में बेहद कठिन रूल्स फॉलो करने की वजह से एक सेलिब्रेटी महिला की जान चली गई क्योंकि वो सोशल मीडिया इन्फ्लुएंसर होने की वजह से लोगों को अपना उदाहरण देकर उन्हें समझाने के साथ कुछ बड़ा करना चाहती थी.

