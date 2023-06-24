आर्थिक बदहाली के शिकार PAK की इस हालात की क्या है वजह, कौन है इसके लिए जिम्मेदार?
Pakistan Economic Crisis: पाकिस्तान कर्ज में डूबा हुआ है, महंगाई आसमान छू रही है. लोगों को रोजमर्रा की चीजों को पाने के लिए संघर्ष कर रहे हैं. आखिर क्या वजह है कि देश विकास की दौड़ में बहुत पीछे रह गया. 

Jun 24, 2023

Pakistan News: पाकिस्तान की आर्थव्यवस्था पूरी तरह से चरमरा चुकी है. देश कर्ज में डूबा हुआ है, महंगाई आसमान छू रही है. लोगों को रोजमर्रा की चीजों को पाने के लिए संघर्ष कर रहे हैं. सवाल उठता है कि इस पाकिस्तान की इस हालत का जिम्मेदार कौन है. जानते हैं पाकिस्तान के आर्थिक संकट के कारण कौन-कौन से हैं.

