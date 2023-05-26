Pakistan Crisis: खदीजा के चक्कर में फंस गए इमरान! कौन है PAK आर्मी टॉप हिट लिस्ट में शामिल ये महिला?
Political Crisis In Pakistan: 9 मई को पाकिस्तान (Pakistan) में हुई हिंसा और जिन्ना हाउस पर हमले के बाद शहबाज सरकार और पाकिस्तानी फौज इमरान खान और उनके करीबियों पर टूट पड़ी है, उन्हें टॉर्चर किया जा रहा है. इस बीच अचानक खदीजा शाह (Khadija Shah) की चर्चा तेज हो गई है, आइए जानते हैं कि इमरान की ये करीबी कौन हैं.

Khadija Shah Mastermind: पाकिस्तान (Pakistan) में इमरान खान (Imran Khan) और पाक आर्मी (PAK Army) में छिड़ी जंग अब एक और कदम आगे बढ़ गई है. आर्मी ने एक ऐसी महिला को गिरफ्तार किया है, जिसे जिन्ना हाउस कांड का मास्टरमाइंड बताया जा रहा है तो उधर इमरान खान को पूरी तरह से तोड़ने के लिए सेना और सरकार एक खास ऑपरेशन चला रही है. अगर ये ऑपरेशन कामयाब होता है तो इमरान की पार्टी PTI का खत्म होना तय है. इस वक्त पाकिस्तान की मीडिया में एक ही नाम की चर्चा है खदीजा शाह. पाकिस्तान की आर्मी की हिट लिस्ट के टॉप पर खदीजा शाह है. आर्मी एक्ट में आरोप साबित हुए तो इसका फांसी पर लटकना पक्का है.

