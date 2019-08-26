वर्ल्ड चैंपियन सिंधु को बॉलीवुड ने भी दी बधाई, शाहरुख ने कहा- 'देश का नाम रोशन कर दिया'
सिंधु ने जापान के नोजोमी ओकुहारा को सीधे गेमों में 21-7, 21-7 से हराकर स्विट्जरलैंड के बासेल में महिला एकल खिताब जीता.
नई दिल्ली: पीवी सिंधु बीडब्ल्यूएफ वर्ल्ड चैंपियनशिप को जीतने वाली पहली भारतीय बन गई हैं. उन्हें बधाई देने के लिए पूरा बॉलीवुड सामने आ गया. शाहरुख खान, अनुपम खेर, अनुष्का शर्मा और करण जौहर जैसे दिग्गजों ने सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से सिंधु को बधाई दी. सिंधु ने जापान के नोजोमी ओकुहारा को सीधे गेमों में 21-7, 21-7 से हराकर स्विट्जरलैंड के बासेल में महिला एकल खिताब जीता.
शाहरुख खान
Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 for winning the Gold at the BWF World Championships... Making us proud as a nation with your exceptional talent. Keep creating history!— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 25, 2019
अनुपम खेर
Congratulations dearest @Pvsindhu1 for becoming the world champion. Your victory makes Indians all over the world so so proud. Thank you for giving us reasons to rejoice. Your journey is greatly inspirational. Jai Ho and Jai Hind. pic.twitter.com/SgXmGkB6qM— Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) August 25, 2019
करण जौहर
What a proud moment for India. Congratulations @Pvsindhu1 on this amazing achievement of becoming the first Indian ever to win a gold at the #BWFWorldChampionship! #WhoRunTheWorld— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 25, 2019
सुनील शेट्टी
BRAVO CHAMPION !!! PROUDLY INDIAN https://t.co/Du8xLGjNYn— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) August 25, 2019
अनुष्का शर्मा
First Indian to win gold at the #BWFWorldChampionships2019... @Pvsindhu1 what a terrific performance! Congratulations.. you go girl— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) August 25, 2019