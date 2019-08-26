close

वर्ल्ड चैंपियन सिंधु को बॉलीवुड ने भी दी बधाई, शाहरुख ने कहा- 'देश का नाम रोशन कर दिया'

सिंधु ने जापान के नोजोमी ओकुहारा को सीधे गेमों में 21-7, 21-7 से हराकर स्विट्जरलैंड के बासेल में महिला एकल खिताब जीता.

ज़ी न्यूज़ डेस्क | Aug 26, 2019, 10:20 AM IST

नई दिल्ली: पीवी सिंधु बीडब्ल्यूएफ वर्ल्ड चैंपियनशिप को जीतने वाली पहली भारतीय बन गई हैं. उन्हें बधाई देने के लिए पूरा बॉलीवुड सामने आ गया. शाहरुख खान, अनुपम खेर, अनुष्का शर्मा और करण जौहर जैसे दिग्गजों ने सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से सिंधु को बधाई दी. सिंधु ने जापान के नोजोमी ओकुहारा को सीधे गेमों में 21-7, 21-7 से हराकर स्विट्जरलैंड के बासेल में महिला एकल खिताब जीता.

शाहरुख खान

शाहरुख खान ने ट्वीट कर कहा, "बीडब्ल्यूएफ वर्ल्ड चैंपियनशिप में गोल्ड जीतने पर पीवी सिंधु को बधाई. अपनी प्रतिभा से देश का नाम रोशन कर दिया."

अनुपम खेर

अनुपम खेर ने कहा, "वर्ल्ड चैंपियन बनने पर पीवी सिंधु को बधाई. आपकी जीत ने हमें विश्व विजेता बना दिया. जय हो, जय हिंद."

करण जौहर

करण जौहर ने कहा, "भारत के लिए गर्व का दिन है. पीवी सिंधु को बधाई."

सुनील शेट्टी

अभिनेता सुनील शेट्टी ने लिखा, "ब्रावो चैंपियन, प्राउड इंडियन."

अनुष्का शर्मा

अभिनेत्री अनुष्का शर्मा ने कहा, "शानदार प्रदर्शन."

