Cannes 2019 : बेटी आराध्या के साथ ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन ने की ग्रैंड एंट्री, सोशल मीडिया पर VIRAL हुईं तस्वीरें
फ्रांस में चल रहे 72वें कांस फिल्म फेस्टिवल 2019 (Cannes Film Festival 2019) में बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्रियों की तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर लगातार वायरल हो रही हैं.
इन सबके बीच ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) की कांस फिल्म फेस्टिवल 2019 में बेटी आराध्या के संग कई तस्वीरें औऱ वीडियो वायरल हो रहे हैं.
आराध्या संग ऐश्वर्या बच्चन
आराध्या संग सामने आया वीडियो
वायरल हो रहे वीडियो में ऐश्वर्या राय अपनी बेटी आराध्या बच्चन के साथ रेड कारपेट पर वॉक करती नजर आ रही हैं.
She’s arrived! @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb walks hand in hand with daughter #AradhayaBachchan before she hits the red carpet at #Cannes2019.
एक जैसी ड्रेस की कैरी
वहीं इस वीडियो में खास बात यह है कि दोनों ने ही लगभग एक जैसी ड्रेस कैरी की है.
#AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) is ready to make her way to the #Cannes red carpet and her first look for this year is anything but basic #lifeatcannes
