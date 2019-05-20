Englishमराठीবাংলাதமிழ்മലയാളംગુજરાતીతెలుగుಕನ್ನಡ
Cannes 2019 : बेटी आराध्या के साथ ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन ने की ग्रैंड एंट्री, सोशल मीडिया पर VIRAL हुईं तस्वीरें

फ्रांस में चल रहे 72वें कांस फिल्म फेस्टिवल 2019 (Cannes Film Festival 2019) में बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्रियों की तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर लगातार वायरल हो रही हैं. 

ज़ी न्यूज़ डेस्क | May 20, 2019, 00:39 AM IST

इन सबके बीच ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) की कांस फिल्म फेस्टिवल 2019 में बेटी आराध्या के संग कई तस्वीरें औऱ वीडियो वायरल हो रहे हैं.

आराध्या संग ऐश्वर्या बच्चन

Cannes 2019 aishwarya rai look goes viral

आराध्या संग सामने आया वीडियो

aishwarya rai look goes viral on social media

वायरल हो रहे वीडियो में ऐश्वर्या राय अपनी बेटी आराध्या बच्चन के साथ रेड कारपेट पर वॉक करती नजर आ रही हैं. 

 

        View this post on Instagram                  

She’s arrived! @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb walks hand in hand with daughter #AradhayaBachchan before she hits the red carpet at #Cannes2019.

A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on May 19, 2019 at 9:14am PDT

एक जैसी ड्रेस की कैरी

wore same look dress

वहीं इस वीडियो में खास बात यह है कि दोनों ने ही लगभग एक जैसी ड्रेस कैरी की है.  

 

        View this post on Instagram                  

#AishwaryaRaiBachchan (@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb) is ready to make her way to the #Cannes red carpet and her first look for this year is anything but basic #lifeatcannes

A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia) on May 19, 2019 at 9:08am PDT

साथ में किया डांस

dance with aishwarya

ऐश्वर्या राय बच्चन ग्रीन कलर की मरमेड ड्रेस में नजर आ रही हैं. वहीं, आराध्या ने पीले रंग की ड्रेस पहनी है. सोशल मीडिया पर दोनों के ही लुक की काफी तारीफ हो रही है. 

