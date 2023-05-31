Shiv Narayan Jewellers: भारत का गौरव शिव नारायण ज्वैलर्स, 8 गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड्स हासिल कर रचा इतिहास
Shiv Narayan Jewellers: भारत का गौरव शिव नारायण ज्वैलर्स, 8 गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड्स हासिल कर रचा इतिहास

India Shiv Narayan Jewellers: हैदराबाद के शिव नारायण ज्वैलर्स ने 8 गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड्स हासिल करके एक नया किर्तिमान बनाया है. आज यह कंपनी वर्तमान अध्यक्ष कमल किशोर अग्रवाल और प्रबंध निदेशक तुषार अग्रवाल के हाथों में है.

Shiv Narayan Jewellers created history: हैदराबाद के शिव नारायण ज्वैलर्स प्राइवेट लिमिटेड ने 8 गिनीज वर्ल्ड रिकार्ड्स प्राप्त कर एक असाधारण उपलब्धि हासिल की है और भारत के प्रतिष्ठित ज्वैलर के रूप में अपनी प्रतिष्ठा को कायम रखा है. इस महत्वपूर्ण अवसर को यादगार बनाने और शिव नारायण की समृद्ध विरासत का सम्मान करने के लिए हैदराबाद के ताज फलकनुमा पैलेस में एक भव्य समारोह आयोजित किया गया था. इस कार्यक्रम में बॉलीवुड की फैशन आइकन दिशा पाटनी समेत कई नामी हस्तियां मौजूद थीं. शाम का एक और मुख्य आकर्षण एक्सपीरियन्टल जोन था, जो रिकॉर्ड-ब्रेकिंग गहने दिखाने वाला आकर्षक अनुभव पेश कर रहा था.

