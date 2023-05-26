Relationship:अपनी फीमेल पार्टनर से इन बातों को छुपाते हैं मर्द, नहीं करना चाहते सच का सामना
topStories1hindi1711976
Hindi Newsरिलेशनशिप

Relationship:अपनी फीमेल पार्टनर से इन बातों को छुपाते हैं मर्द, नहीं करना चाहते सच का सामना

Relationship Fear: मर्दों की जिंदगी में कई ऐसे राज होते हैं जो वो अपनी फीमेल पार्टनर को किसी हाल में भी बताना नहीं चाहते, क्योंकि उन्हें इस बात का डर रहता है कि सच का पता चल जाएगा तो रिलेशनशिप पर खतरा आ सकता है. 

Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 12:00 PM IST

Trending Photos

Relationship:अपनी फीमेल पार्टनर से इन बातों को छुपाते हैं मर्द, नहीं करना चाहते सच का सामना

Relationship Tips: ऐसा कहा जाता है कि जब आप किसी से सच्ची मोहब्बत करते हैं उनसे कुछ भी नहीं छिपाते, क्योंकि प्यार का रिश्ता विश्वास पर टिका होता है, लेकिन पास्ट और प्रजेंट की कई ऐसी बातें होती हैं जिसको बताने से मर्द कतराते हैं, क्योंकि अगर फीमेल पार्टनर के सामने ये राज खुल जाएं तो कयामत आ जाती है. आइए जानते हैं कि वो कौन-कौन सी बाते हैं जो पुरुष अपनी प्रेमिका या पत्नी को कभी नहीं बताना चाहते.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live: तीन साल बाद फिर लौट रही डरावनी 'Asur 2' वेब सीरीज, अरशद वारसी-बरुन सोबती की दिखेगी जबरदस्त एक्टिंग
Monalisa
'लगावे जब तू लिपस्टिक' गाने पर मोनालिसा ने जब हिलाई कमरिया, लट्टू हो गया ये एक्टर
Delhi Police
17 साल पहले किडनैप हुई थी लड़की, दिल्ली पुलिस ने ढूंढ निकाला, सामने आया यह सच
Karishma Tanna
Scoop Trailer: अपराधी या पीड़ित...क्या है जागृति बनीं करिश्मा तन्ना?
Cannes
Cannes रेड कार्पेट वॉक के बाद सेलेब्स सबकी नजरों से छिपकर करते हैं यह काम
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Salman Khan
सलमान के घर शाहरुख-आमिर ने की पार्टी, आमिर को समझाया तो खूब की मस्ती भी!
Gauri Pradhan
बदल गईं 'क्योंकि सास भी कभी बहू थी' की नंदिनी, फोटोज देखकर कहेंगे- क्या ये वही है?
Kennedy
Cannes Film Festival: Anurag Kashyap की फिल्म Kennedy के लिए बजती रहीं तालियां
Moonstone Benefits
मानसिक तनाव हो रहा है हावी? इस रत्न को पहनते ही मिलेगी राहत; बढे़गा आत्मविश्वास
Lava Agni2
Lava Agni 2 सेल पर आते ही हुआ आउट ऑफ स्टॉक, हाथों-हाथ खरीद रहे ग्राहक