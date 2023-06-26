...इसलिए इतना महत्‍वपूर्ण है भड़रिया नवमी का दिन, जानें तारीख और पूजा विधि
Bhadariya Navami 2023 Date: हिंदू धर्म में भड़रिया नवमी यानी कि आषाढ़ शुक्‍ल की नवमी को बहुत महत्‍वपूर्ण माना गया है. इस सीजन में शुभ कार्य करने का यह आखिरी दिन होता है. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 12:14 PM IST

Bhadli Navami 2023 kab hai: सनातन धर्म में आषाढ़ महीने के शुक्ल पक्ष की नवमी को भड़रिया नवमी या भड़ल्‍या नवमी कहा गया है. भड़रिया नवमी को शुभ कार्य करने के लिए बेहद शुभ दिन माना गया है. इसी दिन आषाढ़ माह की गुप्‍त नवरात्रि भी समाप्‍त होती हैं. इसके बाद से 4 महीने के लिए शुभ और मांगलिक कामों पर रोक लग जाती है. इस साल भड़रिया नवमी कल यानी कि 27 जून 2023, मंगलवार को है. शादी-विवाह, मुंडन, जनेऊ, गृह प्रवेश, नया काम शुरू करने के लिए यह इस सीजन का आखिरी दिन होता है. आइए जानते हैं इस साल भड़रिया नवमी पर शुभ कार्य करने और पूजा करने का शुभ मुहूर्त क्‍या है. 

