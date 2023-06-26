इस तारीख से शुरू हो रहा है चातुर्मास, 5 महीनों तक भूलकर भी ना करें ये काम
इस तारीख से शुरू हो रहा है चातुर्मास, 5 महीनों तक भूलकर भी ना करें ये काम

Chaturmas 2023 Niyam: देवशयनी एकादशी के दिन भगवान विष्णु योगनिद्रा में चले जाते हैं और चातुर्मास शुरू हो जाता है. चातुर्मास का समय बहुत महत्‍वपूर्ण होता है और इस दौरान कुछ नियमों का पालन जरूर करना चाहिए.

Chaturmas 2023 Date: आषाढ़ महीने के शुक्‍ल पक्ष की एकादशी तिथि से चातुर्मास प्रारंभ होता है. इस एकादशी को देवशयनी एकादशी या हरिशयनी एकादशी कहते हैं. देवशयनी एकादशी से शुरू हुआ चातुर्मास देवउठनी एकादशी पर समाप्‍त होता है. यानी कि सावन,भाद्रपद, अश्विन और कार्तिक माह चातुर्मास में आते हैं. चातुर्मास का समय भगवान विष्णु का शयन काल का समय होता है. इस समय भगवान विष्णु आराम करते हैं और देवउठनी एकादशी को जागते हैं. इस बार 29 जून 2023 को देवशयनी एकादशी है. लिहाजा 29 जून से ही चातुर्मास शुरू होगा. 

