Planet for Health: कुंडली में ऐसी स्थितियां बनाती हैं बीमार, मौत के कगार पर पहुंच जाता है इंसान
Planet for Health: कुंडली में ऐसी स्थितियां बनाती हैं बीमार, मौत के कगार पर पहुंच जाता है इंसान

Planet is Responsible for Health Problems: किसी भी जन्मपत्री में छठा भाव रोग का होता है. इसके अलावा बारहवां यानी व्यय भाव भी रोग को बढ़ाने या मृत्यु तुल्य कष्ट देने में सहायक होता है. जन्मपत्री का आठवां भाव भी मृत्यु कारक माना जाता है.

Planet for Health: कुंडली में ऐसी स्थितियां बनाती हैं बीमार, मौत के कगार पर पहुंच जाता है इंसान

Planets and Diseases in Astrology: कौन नहीं चाहता है कि वह शारीरिक और मानसिक रूप से स्वस्थ एवं प्रसन्न रहे, किंतु हर किसी के लिए ऐसा संभव नहीं है. स्वस्थ और रोगों से मुक्ति के लिए किसी भी व्यक्ति के जन्म लग्न के स्वामी का अहम रोल होता है, साथ ही कई बार कुंडली में ग्रहों की स्थितियां ही ऐसी होती हैं, जो व्यक्ति को बीमार रखती हैं या बीमारियां उसे घेरे रहती हैं.

