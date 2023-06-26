नागपंचमी की तारीख को लेकर दूर कर लें अपना कंफ्यूजन, ये है तिथि और पूजा मुहूर्त
topStories1hindi1754643
Hindi Newsधर्म

नागपंचमी की तारीख को लेकर दूर कर लें अपना कंफ्यूजन, ये है तिथि और पूजा मुहूर्त

Nag Panchami 2023: नागपंचमी का पर्व सावन महीने में मनाया जाता है. इस दिन नागदेवता की पूजा की जाती है. साल 2023 में नागपंचमी की तारीख को लेकर कंफ्यूजन है. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 01:39 PM IST

Trending Photos

नागपंचमी की तारीख को लेकर दूर कर लें अपना कंफ्यूजन, ये है तिथि और पूजा मुहूर्त

Nag Panchami 2023 Kab hai: सावन माह के शुक्ल पक्ष की पंचमी तिथि को नाग पंचमी मनाई जाती है. पंचमी ति‍थि के स्‍वामी नागदेवता हैं. नागपंचमी के दिन नागदेवता और भगवान भोलेनाथ की पूजा की जाती है. साथ ही नागपंचमी का दिन कालसर्प दोष से निजात पाने के लिए उत्‍तम माना गया है. नागपंचमी के दिन व्रत रखना और विधि-विधान से पूजा करना अपार सुख-समृद्धि दिलाता है. इस साल नागपंचमी का व्रत और पूजा के लिए सही तारीख को लेकर कुछ लोगों में असमंजस की स्थिति है. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज
Bollywood
3 Idiots के इस एक्टर ने बॉलीवुड की काली सच्चाई से उठाया पर्दा! बोले- कई युवा...
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: विवादों के बीच जेठालाल ने बांधे शो की तारीफों के पुल, बोले- कॉमेडी में नंबर 1
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor की ऐसी थी सौतेली मां Supriya Pathak से पहली मुलाकात
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya
आखिर कहां है 'रसोड़े में कौन था' से फेमस होने वाली 'साथ निभाना साथिया' की राशि बेन?
flight mode
हवाई जहाज में क्यों Flight Mode पर करना पड़ता है फोन, वजह जानकर डर जाएंगे आप
Khushi Kapoor
ब्राउन मुंडे को डेट कर रहीं Khushi Kapoor, रिलीज से पहले चर्चा में रिलेशनशिप स्टेटस