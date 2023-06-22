Puja Asan: पूजा के लिए न करें इस आसन का इस्तेमाल, दरिद्रता से होगा सामना; दुर्भाग्य नहीं छोड़ेगा पीछा
Puja ke Liye Asan: बिना आसन बिछाए उपासना कभी भी फलित नहीं होती है. आजकल मार्केट में कई तरह के आकर्षक आर्टिफिशियल आसन भी मिलने लगे हैं, पर इस तरह के आसनों का पूजा में प्रयोग करना उचित नहीं है.

Aasan for Puja: धार्मिक कार्यों, पूजन, जाप आदि के दौरान आसन का प्रयोग सदियों से चला आ रहा है. आसन का प्रयोग न केवल घर में अपितु किसी देव मंदिर में भी करना चाहिए. बिना आसन बिछाए पूजा करने से न केवल हमारी मनोकामनाएं अधूरी रहती हैं, बल्कि दुख भी प्राप्त होता है. ऐसा करने से घर में नकारात्मक ऊर्जा आती है. धर्म शास्त्रों में आसन का उल्लेख विस्तारपूर्वक किया गया है.

