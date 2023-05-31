sant kabir jayanti 2023: इस दिन मनाई जाएगी संत कबीर जयंती, उन्होंने मृत्यु को लेकर कही थी ये बात
topStories1hindi1719064
Hindi Newsधर्म

sant kabir jayanti 2023: इस दिन मनाई जाएगी संत कबीर जयंती, उन्होंने मृत्यु को लेकर कही थी ये बात

sant kabir birth date: कबीरदास जी के जन्म को लेकर कई बातें प्रचलित हैं, लेकिन जिस प्रसंग की सबसे अधिक चर्चा है, उसके अनुसार काशी में जगदगुरु रामानंद स्वामी की कृपा से एक विधवा युवती के गर्भ से एक बालक का जन्म हुआ.

Written By  Shilpa Rana|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 04:06 PM IST

Trending Photos

sant kabir jayanti 2023: इस दिन मनाई जाएगी संत कबीर जयंती, उन्होंने मृत्यु को लेकर कही थी ये बात

kabir prakat divas kab hai: कबीरदास जी भले ही अनपढ़ हों, किंतु वह एक पहुंचे हुए संत थे. इस बात को वह खुद ही एक दोहे में कहते हैं, “मसि कागद छुवो नहीं कलम गहो नहीं हाथ”. इसके बाद भी उनके दोहों का बहुत ही गूढ़ अर्थ होता था. वह समाज में फैले पाखंड के घोर विरोधी थे. वह भगवान को मित्र, माता, पिता और पति के रूप में देखते थे. कभी वह कहते “हरि मोर पिउ, मैं राम की बहुरिया” और “हरि जननी मैं बालक तोरा.” 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 31 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.jharkhand.gov.in, JAC Board 12th Arts, Commerce Result Live: जैक 12वीं कॉमर्स और आर्ट्स का परिणाम घोषित, ये रहे चेक करने के लिंक
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 30 May 2023
jac result 2023
jac.nic.in, JAC Board 12th Result 2023 Live: झारखंड बोर्ड 12वीं आर्ट्स और कामर्स का रिजल्ट जारी, ये रहे डायरेक्ट लिंक्स
Pakistan
Pakistan Politics: इमरान खान के खिलाफ पाक सेना प्रमुख ने मौलानाओं को किया आगे
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Pakistan Airlines
पाकिस्तान की फिर हुई 'इंटरनेशनल' बेइज्जती, इस इस्लामी मुल्क ने जब्त कर लिया प्लेन
web series
OTT पर रिलीज होते ही इन फिल्मों-वेब सीरीज ने मचाया गदर,चंद दिनों में मिले इतने व्यूज
paras kalnawat
'अनुपमा' को लेकर पारस कलनावत का खुलासा, बोले- एक दूसरे को नीचा दिखाते हैं लोग
Gold-Silver price
सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर से तेजी, ग‍िरावट के बाद उबरा सोना; आज ये रहा 10 ग्राम का रेट
ISIL
ISIS के 23 आतंकियों को मौत की सजा, 14 को उम्रकैद, लीबिया की अदालत का फैसला