Shaniwar Ke Upay: शनिदेव को खुश करने के लिए कर लें ये 7 उपाय, बरसेगा बेहिसाब पैसा; सफलता चूमेगी कदम

Shaniwar Ke Totke: शनिवार के दिन किए कुछ उपाय कुंडली में शनि की साढ़े साती, दशा, महादशा के अशुभ प्रभाव को कम कर सकते हैं. इस दिन शनिदेव को प्रसन्न करके सभी परेशानियों से छुटकारा पाया जा सकता है. आइए जानें शनिदेव को प्रसन्न करने के कुछ अचूक उपायों के बारे में.

 

Shaniwar Remedies: हिंदू धर्म में शनिवार के दिन शनिदेव की पूजा-अर्चना की जाती है. शनिवार का दिन सूर्य पुत्र शनि देव को समर्पित है. इस दिन जो व्यक्ति श्रद्धा भाव से शनिदेव की पूजा करता है उसका जीवन खुशियों से भर जाता है. जिस व्यक्ति पर शनिदेव की कृपा हो जाए ऐसा व्यक्ति जीवन में खूब तरक्की, धन-दौलत और सफलता हासिल करता है.

