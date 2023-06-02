वट पूर्णिमा पर रहेगा भद्रा का साया! पति की लंबी उम्र के लिए कब और कैसे करें पूजा?
topStories1hindi1721274
Hindi Newsधर्म

वट पूर्णिमा पर रहेगा भद्रा का साया! पति की लंबी उम्र के लिए कब और कैसे करें पूजा?

Vat purnima vrat 2023 date puja muhurat: वट पूर्णिमा व्रत ज्‍येष्‍ठ पूर्णिमा के दिन रखा जाता है. इस दिन वट वृक्ष, देवी सावित्री और सत्‍यवान की पूजा की जाती है. 

Written By  Shraddha Jain|Last Updated: Jun 02, 2023, 11:47 AM IST

Trending Photos

वट पूर्णिमा पर रहेगा भद्रा का साया! पति की लंबी उम्र के लिए कब और कैसे करें पूजा?

Vat purnima vrat 2023 kab hai: वट सावित्री व्रत की ही तरह वट पूर्णिमा व्रत भी रखा जाता है. लेकिन वट सावित्री व्रत उत्‍तर भारत में रखा जाता है, वहीं वट पूर्णिमा व्रत मुख्‍य तौर पर गुजरात और महाराष्‍ट्र में रखा जाता है. यह व्रत पति की लंबी उम्र की कामना के साथ रखा जाता है. इस दिन सुहागिन महिलाएं व्रत रखती हैं और वट वृक्ष की पूजा करती हैं. इस साल वट पूर्णिमा व्रत 3 जून 2023 को रखा जाएगा. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
wrestlers protest
जंतर मंतर से हरिद्वार तक इस टाइमलाइन पर आगे बढ़ा पहलवानों का आंदोलन, अब आगे क्या?
karnataka
कर्नाटक के सीएम ने महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री को क्यों लिखी चिट्ठी, क्या है मामला?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Chhattisgarh
CCTV में कैद हुई शर्मनाक वारदात, गाय के साथ एक शख्स ने किया रेप, आरोपी गिरफ्तार
digi locker
चालान से हो गई फुर्सत! जमकर चलाएं गाड़ी, ट्रैफिक पुलिस नहीं रोकेगी आपको
wtc final 2023
पहली बार टीम IND का हिस्सा बना ये खूंखार बल्लेबाज, WTC फाइनल के लिए शुरू की तैयारी
ivf process
पति की मौत के 16 महीने बाद महिला ने दिया बेटी को जन्म, भावुक कर देने वाली कहानी
Kangna Ranaut
Kangna Ranaut ने लगाया बड़ा आरोप, बोलीं- बड़ी एक्ट्रेस फ्री में करती हैं फिल्म और...