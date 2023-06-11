IND vs AUS: टीम इंडिया को WTC फाइनल जिताएंगे ये 2 खिलाड़ी, 10 साल बाद ट्रॉफी का सपना होगा पूरा!
IND vs AUS: टीम इंडिया को WTC फाइनल जिताएंगे ये 2 खिलाड़ी, 10 साल बाद ट्रॉफी का सपना होगा पूरा!

WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच जीतने के लिए खेल के आखिरी दिन 280 रनों की जरूरत है. टीम इंडिया को मुकाबला जीतने के लिए खिलाड़ियों को कम से कम एक बड़ी साझेदारी करनी होगी. 

Jun 11, 2023

India vs Australia WTC Final 2023: ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल के चौथे दिन अपनी दूसरी पारी को आठ विकेट पर 270 रन पर घोषित कर भारत को जीत के लिए 444 रन का विशाल लक्ष्य दिया है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने पहली पारी में 173 रनों की बड़ी बढ़त हासिल की थी. ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने दिन की शुरूआत चार विकेट पर 123 रन करने के बाद चौथे दिन लंच के एक घंटे बाद पारी घोषित करने से पहले 147 रन जोड़े. चौथे दिन का खेल समाप्त होने पर टीम इंडिया ने तीन विकेट के नुकसान पर 164 रन बना लिए हैं. भारत को फाइनल जीतकर इतिहास रचने के लिए अब 280 रन की जरूरत है.

