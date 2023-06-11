WTC फाइनल में टीम इंडिया की हार का सबसे बड़ा गुनहगार होगा ये खिलाड़ी, फैंस कभी नहीं करेंगे माफ!
WTC फाइनल में टीम इंडिया की हार का सबसे बड़ा गुनहगार होगा ये खिलाड़ी, फैंस कभी नहीं करेंगे माफ!

WTC Final 2023: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल में ऑस्ट्रेलिया ने अपनी पकड़ मजबूत कर ली है. टीम इंडिया को ये मुकाबला जीतने के लिए 444 रनों का चुनौतीपूर्ण लक्ष्य मिला है.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 05:57 AM IST

WTC फाइनल में टीम इंडिया की हार का सबसे बड़ा गुनहगार होगा ये खिलाड़ी, फैंस कभी नहीं करेंगे माफ!

WTC Final 2023 IND vs AUS: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC Final 2023) फाइनल जीतने के लिए मैच के चौथे दिन अच्छी स्थिति में पहुंची ऑस्ट्रेलिया की टीम ने 270/8 पर अपनी पारी घोषित की और भारत को 444 रनों का चुनौतीपूर्ण लक्ष्य दिया. टेस्ट क्रिकेट के इतिहास में इससे पहले ये लक्ष्य कभी भी हासिल नहीं किया गया है. वहीं, टीम इंडिया ने चौथे दिन स्टंप्स तक 164/3 बना लिए हैं. विराट कोहली और अजिंक्य रहाणे क्रिज पर हैं. टीम इंडिया पर कहीं ना कहीं इस मुकाबले में अब हार का खतरा मंडरा रहा है और टीम के इस खराब प्रदर्शन के पीछे एक सीनियर खिलाड़ी सबसे बड़ा जिम्मेदार है. इस खिलाड़ी से फैंस को सबसे ज्यादा उम्मीदें थीं

