Simon Harmer

इस ऑफ स्पिनर ने किया क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड को हैरान, एक पारी में चटकाए 9 विकेट, देखें Video

दक्षिण अफ्रीका (South Africa) के ऑफ स्पिनर सिमोन हार्मर (Simon Harmer) ने एसेक्स (Essex) की तरफ से खेलते हुए न सिर्फ एक पारी में डर्बीशायर (Derbyshire) 9 बल्लेबाजों को पवेलियन भेजा बल्कि पूरे मैच कुल 12 विकेट हासिल किए.

(फोटो-Twitter/@CountyChamp)

नई दिल्ली: इंग्लैंड में इस वक्त काउंटी चैंपियनशिप 2021 (County Championship 2021) का रोमांच अपने चरम पर है. इस मैच में दक्षिण अफ्रीका (South Africa) के क्रिकेटर सिमोन हार्मर (Simon Harmer) ने धमाल मचा दिया है. उनकी शानदार गेंदबाजी देखकर हर कोई हैरान है.

हार्मर ने मचाया धमाल

एसेक्स (Essex) की तरफ से खेलते हुए ऑफ स्पिनर सिमोन हार्मर (Simon Harmer) ने डर्बीशायर (Derbyshire) के खिलाफ एक ही पारी में अकेले 9 बल्लेबाजों को पवेलियन वापस भेज दिया. उन्होंने 25.5 ओवर में 9 मेडन फेंके और 3.09 की इकॉनमी रेट से 80 रन दिए.

 

 

पारी से जीती एसेक्स

सिमोन हार्मर (Simon Harmer) के इस धाकड़ बॉलिंग की वजह से डर्बीशायर (Derbyshire) अपनी पहली पारी में महज 146 रन पर ऑल आउट हो गई. 266 रन पीछे रहने की वजह से इस टीम को फॉलोऑन खेलना पड़ा. दूसरी पारी में भी डर्बीशायर कुछ खास कमाल नहीं कर पाई और महज 251 रन पर सिमट गई. इस तरह एसेक्स (Essex) ने पारी और 15 रन की जीत हासिल की. हार्मर ने दूसरी पारी में 3 विकेट हासिल किए.

 

