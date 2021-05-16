इस ऑफ स्पिनर ने किया क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड को हैरान, एक पारी में चटकाए 9 विकेट, देखें Video

नई दिल्ली: इंग्लैंड में इस वक्त काउंटी चैंपियनशिप 2021 (County Championship 2021) का रोमांच अपने चरम पर है. इस मैच में दक्षिण अफ्रीका (South Africa) के क्रिकेटर सिमोन हार्मर (Simon Harmer) ने धमाल मचा दिया है. उनकी शानदार गेंदबाजी देखकर हर कोई हैरान है.
हार्मर ने मचाया धमाल
Simon Harmer's career-best first-class figures of 9/80 surely made him the of Day 3, right?
Enjoy the day's highlights here #LVCountyChamp
— LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) May 15, 2021
What. A. Catch. Simon Harmer, you're magic!
He finished with career-best first-class figures of 9/80, as Essex toppled Derbyshire for 146!
You can watch live as Sir Alastair Cook returns to the crease here https://t.co/cMi9FPCcrH#LVCountyChamp pic.twitter.com/GZ12ibehRk
— LV= Insurance County Championship (@CountyChamp) May 15, 2021
पारी से जीती एसेक्स