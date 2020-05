शिखर धवन ने अपने फैंस से मांगा रोजाना एक घंटे का वक्त, जानिए क्या है वजह

At our core, we’re all yogi’s. Confused? Well, let’s see what you answer to these questions. Do you turn on soothing music to calm your mind, sometimes? Do you stretch yourself after you’ve sat on your office chair for hours together? Do you consciously skip the sugar in your chai? Do you enjoy the feeling that you get after a workout? Any workout? Gym? Running? Etc. Do you feel a sense of calm doing the thing you love? Do you love what you do? What you are? What you are on the path to becoming? What you surround yourself with? What you allow yourself to feel? If you answered yes to any of these, then you’re a yogi because you’re seeking the values that yoga is based on - Unification of Mind, body and Soul. Yoga is each aspect of your life that makes you feel happy, from inside. Be it physical exercise, nap time, cooking your favourite meals, time with your family, playing with your baby - everything. And if you’re someone who takes time out to do what they love, you’re a yogi. International Yoga Day is round the corner! Let us celebrate yoga everyday and make it into a lifestyle! I practice yoga regularly and so happy to be doing it with sarvayogastudios on their app! Something really cool coming up with my dear friend sarvesh_shashi .

A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial) on May 29, 2020 at 5:31am PDT