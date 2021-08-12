English मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Virat Kohli

IND VS ENG: 'कप्तानी छोड़ो Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin को टीम में जगह ना देने के बाद दिग्गज और फैंस भड़के

IND vs ENG: इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ खेले जा रहे दूसरे टेस्ट मैच भी में विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) ने टीम में रविचंद्रन अश्विन (Ravichandran Ashwin) को जगह नहीं दी. ऐसे में दिग्गज और फैंस सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर गुस्सा कर रहे हैं.

IND VS ENG: &#039;कप्तानी छोड़ो Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin को टीम में जगह ना देने के बाद दिग्गज और फैंस भड़के
File Photo

नई दिल्ली: भारत और इंग्लैंड (IND vs ENG) के बीच लॉर्ड्स के एतिहासिक मैदान पर सीरीज का दूसरा टेस्ट मैच खेला जा रहा है. पहला टेस्ट मैच बेनतीजा जाने के बाद दूसरे टेस्ट में दोनों टीमों की नजरें जीत हासिल कर सीरीज में बढ़त हासिल करे पर होगी. लेकिन इस मुकाबले में टीम इंडिया जिस प्लेइंग इलेवन के साथ उतरी है उस पर सवाल खड़े होने लगे हैं. 

दरअसल पहले मैच की तरह इस मुकाबले में भी रविचंद्रन अश्विन (Ravichandran Ashwin) को टीम में शामिल नहीं किया गया है. जिसको लेकर दिग्गज और फैंस दोनों ही हैरान हैं. 

फिर टीम से बाहर हुए अश्विन

पहले टेस्ट में टीम इंडिया ने प्लेइंग इलेवन में 4 तेज गेंदबाज और एक स्पिनर यानी जडेजा को जगह दी थी. हालांकि दूसरे टेस्ट से पहले शार्दुल ठाकुर (Shardul Thakur) इंजरी के चलते बाहर हो गए थे. ऐसे में उम्मीदें थी कि इस बार कोहली कोई गलती ना करते हुए सीनियर खिलाड़ी अश्विन को टीम में जगह देंगे. लेकिन ऐसा नहीं हुआ. टीम इंडिया में शार्दुल की जगह इंशात शर्मा को मौका दिया गया. जिसके बाद हर कोई विराट कोहली के इस फैसले पर सवाल उठा रहा है. फिर चाहे वो दिग्गज हो या फैंस हर कोई उन पर भड़क रहा है.

अश्विन के साथ नाइंसाफी

रविचंद्रन अश्विन (Ravichandran Ashwin) भारत के सीनियर खिलाड़ी है साथ ही अश्विन मौजूदा समय के सबसे बेहतरीन स्पिन गेंदबाज हैं. अश्विन के नाम टेस्ट क्रिकेट में 413 विकेट हैं. ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ लगातार दो सीरीज जीत हासिल करवाने में अश्विन का एक बहुत हाथ था. इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ इस मैच में अश्विन काफी अहम हो सकते थे. 

क्रिकेट के दिग्गजों ने भी टीम इंडिया के इस फैसले पर सवाल खड़े किए हैं.

 

Zee News App: पाएँ हिंदी में ताज़ा समाचार, देश-दुनिया की खबरें, फिल्म, बिज़नेस अपडेट्स, खेल की दुनिया की हलचल, देखें लाइव न्यूज़ और धर्म-कर्म से जुड़ी खबरें, आदि.अभी डाउनलोड करें ज़ी न्यूज़ ऐप.
Tags:
Virat KohliFans slams Virat KohliRavichandran AshwinRavichandran Ashwin playing xi of 2nd testkohli to step down from captaincy
अगली
खबर

IND vs ENG: आखिर फिर वही हुआ जिसका सबको डर था, Virat Kohli के नाम हुआ ये शर्मनाक रिकॉर्ड!

Must Watch

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Aug 12, 2021 | 2nd Test - Day LIVE
Pataudi Trophy, 2021
ENG
 VS
IND
114/0
(39.1 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Aug 09, 2021 | 5th T20I
Australia in Bangladesh, 5 T20I Series, 2021
BAN
(20.0 ov) 122/8
VS
AUS
62 (13.4 ov)
Bangladesh beat Australia by 60 runs
Full Scorecard →
Aug 08, 2021 | Match 6
T20I Tri-Series in Germany, 2021
GER
(20.0 ov) 134/6
VS
NOR
185/7 (20.0 ov)
Norway beat Germany by 51 runs
Full Scorecard →
PT2M48S

Himachal Pradesh से Landslide का खौफनाक वीडियो आया सामने, मलबे में दबी कई गाड़ियां