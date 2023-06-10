WTC Final 2023: जब अक्ल बंट रही थी... द्रविड़ को लेकर इस दिग्गज ने उगला जहर, जमकर कहा भला-बुरा!
WTC Final 2023: जब अक्ल बंट रही थी... द्रविड़ को लेकर इस दिग्गज ने उगला जहर, जमकर कहा भला-बुरा!

IND vs AUS: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच लंदन के ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल मुकाबला खेला जा रहा है. इस बीच एक दिग्गज क्रिकेटर ने टीम इंडिया के कोच राहुल द्रविड़ को लेकर बड़ा बयान दे दिया है.  

Written By  Shivam Upadhyay|Last Updated: Jun 10, 2023, 04:49 PM IST

WTC Final 2023: जब अक्ल बंट रही थी... द्रविड़ को लेकर इस दिग्गज ने उगला जहर, जमकर कहा भला-बुरा!

PAK Cricketer Statement: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप फाइनल जीतने की जंग भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच लंदन के ओवल क्रिकेट ग्राउंड में जारी है. इस मैच में अब भी भारतीय टीम बहुत हद तक पीछे है. ऑस्ट्रेलिया की बढ़त 300 के पार पहुंच चुकी है. भारत को अगर इस मैच में जीत हासिल करनी है तो टीम के बल्लेबाजों को बड़ा कमाल दिखाना होगा. नहीं तो एक बार फिर टीम इंडिया का 10 साल बाद आईसीसी की कोई ट्रॉफी जीतने का खिताब अधूरा रह जाएगा. इस बीच एक पूर्व पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेटर ने राहुल द्रविड़ को लेकर बड़ा बयान दे दिया है.

