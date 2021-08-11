क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप को नीचा दिखाने वाले Gautam Gambhir ने अब दी सफाई, लोगों ने जमकर किया ट्रोल

नई दिल्ली: भारतीय टीम के पूर्व बल्लेबाज गौतम गंभीर (Gautam Gambhir) अपने बयानों की वजह से अक्सर सुर्खियों में रहते हैं. चाहे फिर वो ट्विटर पर हो या मीडिया से बात करते हुए, कई बार गंभीर अपनी बातों को लेकर आलोचकों का शिकार हो चुके हैं. हाल ही में टोक्यो ओलंपिक (Tokyo Olympics) में भारत की पुरुष हॉकी टीम ने 41 साल के बाद पहली बार मेडल जीता. जिसके बाद पूरे देश ने हॉकी टीम जमकर तारीफ की.
भारतीय पुरुष हॉकी टीम ने 5-4 से जीत दर्ज कर ब्रॉन्ज मेडल अपने नाम किया. इसी बीच जहां सब हॉकी टीम की वाह वाही कर रहे थे, गौतम गंभीर (Gautam Gambhir) ने टीम को बधाई दी लेकिन उनकी जीत को क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप 1983, 2007 और 2011 से ज्यादा बड़ा बता दिया. जिसके बाद लोगों उनकी आलोचना करने लगे क्योंकि किसी खेल को नीचा दिखाना सही नहीं है.
गौतम गंभीर ने दी सफाई
अब गौतम गंभीर (Gautam Gambhir) ने अपने इस ट्वीट की सफाई दी है और बताया है कि उन्होंने ऐसा क्यों बोला था. गंभीर ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, मेरे दिमाग के पास दिल नहीं है. मेरे दिल के पास दिमाग नहीं है. इसलिए जब मैं अपने दिमाग से बोलता हूं तो वो बाते बेरहम होती हैं और जब मैं अपने दिल से कुछ करता हूं तो वो अल्हड़ लगती हैं.
My brain has no heart. My heart has no brain. That’s why when I speak my mind I seem heartless and when I do what’s in my heart I seem thoughtless.
— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 10, 2021
फैंस ने गंभीर को किया ट्रोल
Le Sadguru:- Mera Putra.. Mera Putra.. pic.twitter.com/gpTC94Om0m
— Arya Sardarni (@Arya_Satark) August 10, 2021
No heart in the brain.
No brain in the heart.
No WC Final MOM trophy in the house.
— Not Daniel Alexander (@_UnrealDaniel) August 10, 2021
This picture is save in my heart and in brain pic.twitter.com/XnVXSV0cfv
— MAHIyank (@Mayankgaur_78) August 10, 2021
Will you be okay if we give you the MOM award for 2011 WC final ? Cause I can't see you tweeting nonsense always..
— TheMSDianGirl (@themsdiangirl7) August 10, 2021
— Bijender Singh (@BijenderSingh04) August 10, 2021
Other's brain @GautamGambhir brain https://t.co/6RAhfKPmwN pic.twitter.com/UmDK45DMYu
— Imabzkhan MSDian™ (@MSDhoniRules) August 11, 2021
So to sum up, https://t.co/vEibe99VLj pic.twitter.com/bYw6XWD0mj
— Michael (@2michael_peters) August 11, 2021
You became heartless and brainless when you were not able to accept that MSD won the M.O.M and my assumption becomes correct when you joined BJP
Do you know what? You are no more good to me atleast , just a politician who works more on star sports than in your own constituency https://t.co/QL0aFpGUOV
— Sumit (@Sumit58798791) August 11, 2021
I don't hate Gautam Gambhir..tbh I respect him for his amazing contributions to the Indian cricket specially 2007 & 2011 WC and he deserves the respect..But some of his weird actions after retirement are really misleading & sorry to say I can't support that negativity ever..
— TheMSDianGirl (@themsdiangirl7) August 10, 2021
गौतम गंभीर ने दिया था ये विवादित बयान
इसी बीच भारतीय पुरुष हॉकी टीम को भारतीय टीम के पूर्व बल्लेबाज गौतम गंभीर (Gautam Gambhir) ने भी बधाई दी. गंभीर ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, '1983, 2007 या 2011 हो, हॉकी में लाया गया यह पदक किसी भी वर्ल्ड कप से बड़ी है.' बता दें कि भारत को 2007 और 2011 के वर्ल्ड कप फाइनल में जीत हासिल करवाने में गंभीर का बहुत बड़ा हाथ था.
Forget 1983, 2007 or 2011, this medal in Hockey is bigger than any World Cup! #IndianHockeyMyPride pic.twitter.com/UZjfPwFHJJ
— Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) August 5, 2021
1983 and 2007 world cup to Gambhir pic.twitter.com/4XBoJC2TCz
— (@Akramwasim_) August 5, 2021
बता दें कि गौतम गंभीर (Gautam Gambhir) के इस ट्वीट के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर बवाल मच गया था. पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी (MS Dhoni) के फैंस गौतम गंभीर को खूब खरी-खोटी सुना रहे थे.