क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप को नीचा दिखाने वाले Gautam Gambhir ने अब दी सफाई, लोगों ने जमकर किया ट्रोल

नई दिल्ली: भारतीय टीम के पूर्व बल्लेबाज गौतम गंभीर (Gautam Gambhir) अपने बयानों की वजह से अक्सर सुर्खियों में रहते हैं. चाहे फिर वो ट्विटर पर हो या मीडिया से बात करते हुए, कई बार गंभीर अपनी बातों को लेकर आलोचकों का शिकार हो चुके हैं. हाल ही में टोक्यो ओलंपिक (Tokyo Olympics) में भारत की पुरुष हॉकी टीम ने 41 साल के बाद पहली बार मेडल जीता. जिसके बाद पूरे देश ने हॉकी टीम जमकर तारीफ की.

भारतीय पुरुष हॉकी टीम ने 5-4 से जीत दर्ज कर ब्रॉन्ज मेडल अपने नाम किया. इसी बीच जहां सब हॉकी टीम की वाह वाही कर रहे थे, गौतम गंभीर (Gautam Gambhir) ने टीम को बधाई दी लेकिन उनकी जीत को क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप 1983, 2007 और 2011 से ज्यादा बड़ा बता दिया. जिसके बाद लोगों उनकी आलोचना करने लगे क्योंकि किसी खेल को नीचा दिखाना सही नहीं है.

अब गौतम गंभीर (Gautam Gambhir) ने अपने इस ट्वीट की सफाई दी है और बताया है कि उन्होंने ऐसा क्यों बोला था. गंभीर ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, मेरे दिमाग के पास दिल नहीं है. मेरे दिल के पास दिमाग नहीं है. इसलिए जब मैं अपने दिमाग से बोलता हूं तो वो बाते बेरहम होती हैं और जब मैं अपने दिल से कुछ करता हूं तो वो अल्हड़ लगती हैं.

My brain has no heart. My heart has no brain. That’s why when I speak my mind I seem heartless and when I do what’s in my heart I seem thoughtless.

