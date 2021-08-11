English मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
gautam gambhir

क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप को नीचा दिखाने वाले Gautam Gambhir ने अब दी सफाई, लोगों ने जमकर किया ट्रोल

टोक्यो ओलंपिक (Tokyo Olympics) में भारत की पुरुष हॉकी टीम की जीत को क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड से बड़ा बताने के गौतम गंभीर (Gautam Gambhir) के बयान पर बवाल मच गया था. अब उन्होंने इसकी सफाई पेश की है. 

क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप को नीचा दिखाने वाले Gautam Gambhir ने अब दी सफाई, लोगों ने जमकर किया ट्रोल
file photo

नई दिल्ली: भारतीय टीम के पूर्व बल्लेबाज गौतम गंभीर (Gautam Gambhir) अपने बयानों की वजह से अक्सर सुर्खियों में रहते हैं. चाहे फिर वो ट्विटर पर हो या मीडिया से बात करते हुए, कई बार गंभीर अपनी बातों को लेकर आलोचकों का शिकार हो चुके हैं. हाल ही में टोक्यो ओलंपिक (Tokyo Olympics) में भारत की पुरुष हॉकी टीम ने 41 साल के बाद पहली बार मेडल जीता. जिसके बाद पूरे देश ने हॉकी टीम जमकर तारीफ की.

भारतीय पुरुष हॉकी टीम ने 5-4 से जीत दर्ज कर ब्रॉन्ज मेडल अपने नाम किया. इसी बीच जहां सब हॉकी टीम की वाह वाही कर रहे थे, गौतम गंभीर (Gautam Gambhir) ने टीम को बधाई दी लेकिन उनकी जीत को क्रिकेट वर्ल्ड कप 1983, 2007 और 2011 से ज्यादा बड़ा बता दिया. जिसके बाद लोगों उनकी आलोचना करने लगे क्योंकि किसी खेल को नीचा दिखाना सही नहीं है.

गौतम गंभीर ने दी सफाई

अब गौतम गंभीर (Gautam Gambhir) ने अपने इस ट्वीट की सफाई दी है और बताया है कि उन्होंने ऐसा क्यों बोला था. गंभीर ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, मेरे दिमाग के पास दिल नहीं है. मेरे दिल के पास दिमाग नहीं है. इसलिए जब मैं अपने दिमाग से बोलता हूं तो वो बाते बेरहम होती हैं और जब मैं अपने दिल से कुछ करता हूं तो वो अल्हड़ लगती हैं.

 

फैंस ने गंभीर को किया ट्रोल

 

गौतम गंभीर ने दिया था ये विवादित बयान

इसी बीच भारतीय पुरुष हॉकी टीम को भारतीय टीम के पूर्व बल्लेबाज गौतम गंभीर (Gautam Gambhir) ने भी बधाई दी. गंभीर ने ट्वीट करते हुए लिखा, '1983, 2007 या 2011 हो, हॉकी में लाया गया यह पदक किसी भी वर्ल्ड कप से बड़ी है.' बता दें कि भारत को 2007 और 2011 के वर्ल्ड कप फाइनल में जीत हासिल करवाने में गंभीर का बहुत बड़ा हाथ था.

 

 

बता दें कि गौतम गंभीर (Gautam Gambhir) के इस ट्वीट के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर बवाल मच गया था. पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी (MS Dhoni) के फैंस गौतम गंभीर को खूब खरी-खोटी सुना रहे थे.

Tags:
gautam gambhirGautam Gambhir tweet explaining reason for his brutal statementsgautam gambhir tweetgautam gambhir twitterTokyo Olympics
