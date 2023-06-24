Team India: वर्ल्ड कप से पहले टीम इंडिया के लिए गुड न्यूज, 327 दिन बाद लौटेगा ये दबंग खिलाड़ी!
Team India: वर्ल्ड कप से पहले टीम इंडिया के लिए गुड न्यूज, 327 दिन बाद लौटेगा ये दबंग खिलाड़ी!

ICC ODI World Cup: भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम को अपनी मेजबानी में अक्टूबर-नवंबर में वनडे वर्ल्ड कप खेलना है. इसके लिए तमाम तैयारियां जारी हैं. टीम इंडिया ने 2011 के बाद से कोई भी वर्ल्ड कप नहीं जीता है, ऐसे में वह खिताबी सूखा खत्म करना चाहेगा. इससे पहले करोड़ों भारतीय क्रिकेट प्रेमियों के लिए अच्छी खबर आई है.

India in ICC ODI World Cup-2023 : भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम को अपनी मेजबानी में इसी साल वनडे वर्ल्ड कप खेलना है. अक्टूबर-नवंबर में आईसीसी का ये टूर्नामेंट खेला जाना है, जिसके लिए तमाम तैयारियां चल रही हैं. कुछ खिलाड़ी चोटिल भी हैं, ऐसे में मजबूत प्लेइंग-11 बनाना टीम मैनेजमेंट के लिए चुनौती हो सकता है. हालांकि एक बहुत अच्छी खबर आई है.

