Virat Kohli ने बेहद जुदा अंदाज में दी Cheteshwar Pujara को जन्मदिन की बधाई

नई दिल्ली: टीम इंडिया (Team India) की 'नई दीवार' कहे जाने वाले चेतेश्वर पुजारा (Cheteshwar Pujara) आज अपना 33वां जन्मदिन मना रहा हैं. उनका जन्म 25 जुलाई 1988 में गुजरात (Gujarat) के शहर राजकोट (Rajkot) में हुआ था. ऑस्ट्रेलिया सीरीज में उन्होंने अपने खेल से सभी का दिल जीत लिया था.
कोहली ने दी पुजारा को बधाई
टीम इंडिया (Team India) के विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) ने बिलकुल अलद अंदाज में चेतेश्वर पुजारा (Cheteshwar Pujara) को बधाई दी है, उन्होंने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'हैप्पी बर्थडे पुज्जी. आपकी सेहत अच्छी रहे, खूब खुशियां मिलें और आप क्रीज पर ज्यादा वक्त बिताएं. आपका ये साल शानदार रहे.'
Happy birthday pujji @cheteshwar1. Wish you good health, happiness and more hours at the crease . Have a great year ahead.
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 25, 2021
कई सेलेब्रिटीज ने किया विश
क्रिकेट की दुनिया कई दिग्गज ने चेतेश्वर पुजारा (Cheteshwar Pujara) को 33वें सालगिरह की मुबारकबाद दी है. युवराज सिंह (Yuvraj Singh), ऋद्धिमान साहा (Wriddhiman Saha), रविचंद्रन अश्विन (Ravichandran Ashwin) ने पुजारा के जन्मदिन पर ट्वीट किया है.
Many more happy returns of the day Rock of Gibraltar @cheteshwar1 , can’t thank you enough for being my bunny though. pic.twitter.com/0LF6WlLJcl
— Ashwin (@ashwinravi99) January 25, 2021
Wishing you the best on your birthday and everything good in the year ahead. @cheteshwar1 pic.twitter.com/iAj4qL6196
— Wriddhiman Saha (@Wriddhipops) January 25, 2021
Wishing a very happy birthday to @cheteshwar1 who put his body on the line for the country proud of the brave fight you gave the Aussies! Best wishes for the England series pic.twitter.com/e8LlxHjvTq
— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 25, 2021
