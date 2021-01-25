English मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
cheteshwar pujara

Virat Kohli ने बेहद जुदा अंदाज में दी Cheteshwar Pujara को जन्मदिन की बधाई

टेस्ट क्रिकेट में चेतेश्वर पुजारा (Cheteshwar Pujara) हमेशा से कप्तान विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) के लिए 'तुरुप का इक्का' साबित हुए हैं. यही वजह है कि वो पुजारा को जन्मदिन पर मुबारकबाद देना नहीं भूले. 

Virat Kohli ने बेहद जुदा अंदाज में दी Cheteshwar Pujara को जन्मदिन की बधाई
चेतेश्वर पुजारा और विराट कोहली (फोटो-BCCI)

नई दिल्ली: टीम इंडिया (Team India) की 'नई दीवार' कहे जाने वाले चेतेश्वर पुजारा (Cheteshwar Pujara) आज अपना 33वां जन्मदिन मना रहा हैं. उनका जन्म 25 जुलाई 1988 में गुजरात (Gujarat) के शहर राजकोट (Rajkot) में हुआ था. ऑस्ट्रेलिया सीरीज में उन्होंने अपने खेल से सभी का दिल जीत लिया था.

कोहली ने दी पुजारा को बधाई

टीम इंडिया (Team India) के विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) ने बिलकुल अलद अंदाज में चेतेश्वर पुजारा (Cheteshwar Pujara) को बधाई दी है, उन्होंने  ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'हैप्पी बर्थडे पुज्जी. आपकी सेहत अच्छी रहे, खूब खुशियां मिलें और आप क्रीज पर ज्यादा वक्त बिताएं. आपका ये साल शानदार रहे.'

 

यह भी पढ़ें-शिखर धवन ने की गलती और सजा एक मजबूर नाविक को मिली, जानिए क्या है पूरा मामला

कई सेलेब्रिटीज ने किया विश

क्रिकेट की दुनिया कई दिग्गज ने चेतेश्वर पुजारा (Cheteshwar Pujara) को 33वें सालगिरह की मुबारकबाद दी है. युवराज सिंह (Yuvraj Singh), ऋद्धिमान साहा (Wriddhiman Saha), रविचंद्रन अश्विन (Ravichandran Ashwin) ने पुजारा के जन्मदिन पर ट्वीट किया है. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Zee News App: पाएँ हिंदी में ताज़ा समाचार, देश-दुनिया की खबरें, फिल्म, बिज़नेस अपडेट्स, खेल की दुनिया की हलचल, देखें लाइव न्यूज़ और धर्म-कर्म से जुड़ी खबरें, आदि.अभी डाउनलोड करें ज़ी न्यूज़ ऐप.
Tags:
cheteshwar pujaraCheteshwar Pujara BirthdayHappy Birthday Cheteshwar PujaraHappyBirthdayCheteshwarPujaraHappyBirthdayPujara
अगली
खबर

MS Dhoni ने फिर बदला अपना लुक, फैंस ने ट्विटर पर दिया Compliments

Must Watch

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Jan 25, 2021 | 2nd Test - Day LIVE
England in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2021
SL
381
(139.3 ov)
126
(35.5 ov)
 VS
ENG
344
(116.1 ov)
62/2
(14.5 ov)
Full Scorecard →
Jan 25, 2021 | 3rd ODI Innings Break
West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2021
BAN
297/6
(50.0 ov)
 VS
WI
Full Scorecard →
Jan 24, 2021 | 2nd ODI
Afghanistan and Ireland in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2021
AFG
(45.2 ov) 260/3
VS
IRE
259/9 (50.0 ov)
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 7 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Jan 22, 2021 | 2nd ODI
West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2021
BAN
(33.2 ov) 149/3
VS
WI
148 (43.4 ov)
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 7 wickets
Full Scorecard →
PT8M30S

Zee Top 50: अब तक की 50 बड़ी ख़बरें