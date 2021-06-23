English मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
ICC WTC Final

ICC WTC Final: गैर जिम्मेदाराना शॉट खेलने को लेकर Rishabh Pant पर फूटा भारतीय फैंस का गुस्सा

ऋषभ पंत (Rishabh Pant) अगर दूसरी पारी में टिक जाते तो मैच का रुख पलट सकता था, लेकिन ऐसा हो न सका. पंत को लेकर ट्विटर पर भारतीय क्रिकेट फैंस का गुस्सा फूटा है.

नई दिल्ली: भारत और न्यूजीलैंड (IND vs ENG) के बीच आईसीसी वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (ICC World Test Championship Final) मुकाबले के आखिरी दिन टीम इंडिया (Team India) के बल्लेबाजों का बुरा हाल रहा. दूसरी पारी में कोई भी बल्लेबाज फिफ्टी नहीं बना पाया. सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाने के बावजूद ऋषभ पंत (Rishabh Pant) से नराज दिखे.

पंत ने कर दी गलती

टीम इंडिया (Team India) की दूसरी पारी में ऋषभ पंत (Rishabh Pant) ने सबसे ज्यादा 41 रन बनाए, लेकिन एक गैर जिम्मेदाराना शॉट लगाने की वजह से वो अपना विकेट गंवा बैठे. ट्रेंट बोल्ट (Trent Boult) ने पंत को हेनरी निकोलस (Henry Nicholls) के हाथों कैच आउट करा दिया.

पंत पर फूटा फैंस का गुस्सा

ऋषभ पंत (Rishabh Pant) अगर दूसरी पारी में टिक जाते तो मैच का रुख पलट सकता था, लेकिन ऐसा हो न सका. पंत को लेकर ट्विटर पर भारतीय क्रिकेट फैंस का गुस्सा फूटा है. कई लोगों का मानना है कि इस तरह से गेंद को हिट करने की जरूरत नहीं थी. आइए नजर डालते हैं कुछ चुनिंदा ट्वीट्स पर.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

