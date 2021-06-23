ICC WTC Final: गैर जिम्मेदाराना शॉट खेलने को लेकर Rishabh Pant पर फूटा भारतीय फैंस का गुस्सा

नई दिल्ली: भारत और न्यूजीलैंड (IND vs ENG) के बीच आईसीसी वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (ICC World Test Championship Final) मुकाबले के आखिरी दिन टीम इंडिया (Team India) के बल्लेबाजों का बुरा हाल रहा. दूसरी पारी में कोई भी बल्लेबाज फिफ्टी नहीं बना पाया. सबसे ज्यादा रन बनाने के बावजूद ऋषभ पंत (Rishabh Pant) से नराज दिखे.

पंत ने कर दी गलती

टीम इंडिया (Team India) की दूसरी पारी में ऋषभ पंत (Rishabh Pant) ने सबसे ज्यादा 41 रन बनाए, लेकिन एक गैर जिम्मेदाराना शॉट लगाने की वजह से वो अपना विकेट गंवा बैठे. ट्रेंट बोल्ट (Trent Boult) ने पंत को हेनरी निकोलस (Henry Nicholls) के हाथों कैच आउट करा दिया.

पंत पर फूटा फैंस का गुस्सा

ऋषभ पंत (Rishabh Pant) अगर दूसरी पारी में टिक जाते तो मैच का रुख पलट सकता था, लेकिन ऐसा हो न सका. पंत को लेकर ट्विटर पर भारतीय क्रिकेट फैंस का गुस्सा फूटा है. कई लोगों का मानना है कि इस तरह से गेंद को हिट करने की जरूरत नहीं थी. आइए नजर डालते हैं कुछ चुनिंदा ट्वीट्स पर.

Rishabh Pant goes for 41, a terrific knock ended with an unnecessary shot. He's playing well, but the aggressive approach got the better of him. That shot wasn't needed at all, but nevertheless a tremendous fightback from Pant. pic.twitter.com/0GAW7rwyv3 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 23, 2021

Cannot understand those lambasting Rishabh Pant. I mean, it's not like he was doing a Pujara and then had a dash. He was charging Wagner ffs, and swinging. If you are thrilled when he pulls it off, don't be upset when it gets him out. (p.s: he's India's highest scorer this inns). — Saurabh Somani (@saurabh_42) June 23, 2021

Pant at least got 41. The seniors got 15, 13, 15. Pant is not even the third-worst dismissal to get out today. — Nikhil (@CricCrazyNIKS) June 23, 2021

When Pant play shots like this, I still miss MSD #RishabhPant #WTCFinal21 — Sandeep Ghanekar (@sandeepghanekar) June 23, 2021

Rishabh Pant gone.....Is the match also over?

There was no need of that shot — Tanay (ICT Fan) (@TanayICTfan) June 23, 2021

Sorry.. But if you call this shot off Pant as the way he plays.. I'm seriously very disappointed with this take.. This wicket is not as threatening that you cannot buy time there.. Rishabh Pant only had to buy the time till Ash was there.. #INDvNZ #WTCFinal — Aviral Rai (@cric_fan23) June 23, 2021