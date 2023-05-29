WTC Final: आसान नहीं है WTC फाइनल का टिकट खरीदना, जेब पर पड़ेगा भारी!
WTC Final Tickets: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच WTC फाइनल मैच आगामी 7 जून से खेला जाना है. लंदन के केनिंग्टन ओवल मैदान पर होने वाले इस मैच के लिए टिकटों की भी काफी मांग है. हालांकि इनके दाम कुछ कम नहीं है और इन्हें खरीदना किसी आम फैन के लिए आसान नहीं रहेगा. 

Written By  Tarun Vats|Last Updated: May 29, 2023, 05:55 PM IST

India vs Australia, WTC Final Match Tickets: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल मैच (WTC Final-2023) आगामी 7 जून से खेला जाना है. इस मैच के लिए टिकटों की भी काफी मांग है. हालांकि इनके दाम कुछ कम नहीं है और इन्हें खरीदना किसी आम फैन के लिए आसान भी नहीं रहेगा. 

