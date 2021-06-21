WTC Final को लेकर Fans ने लिए मजे, कहा- 'ICC और Shraddha Kapoor दोनों को बारिश बहुत पसंद है'

नई दिल्ली: भारत और न्यूजीलैंड (India vs New Zealand) के बीच आईसीसी वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (ICC World Test Championship Final) मुकाबले में बार बार मौसम विलेन साबित हुआ जिससे क्रिकेट फैंस का मजा किरकरा हो गया.

बारिश ने धोया चौथे दिन का खेल

साउथैम्पटन (Southampton) के एजिस बाउल (Ageas Bowl) में लगातार बारिश के कारण चौथे दिन एक भी गेंद नहीं फेंकी जा सकी और अंपायर्स ने स्टंप्स (Stumps) का ऐलान कर दिया. गौरतलब है कि 18 जून को मैच के पहला दिन भी बारिश की वजह से धुल गया था.

Day four of the #WTC21 Final has been abandoned due to persistent rain #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/QvKvzQCphG — ICC (@ICC) June 21, 2021

फैंस ने लिए ICC के मजे

ऐसे मौसम में टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल (WTC Final) जैसा बड़ा मुकाबला कराने के लिए आईसीसी (ICC) का काफी मजाक उड़ाया जा रहा है. एक फैन ने तो आईसीसी की तुलना बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस श्रद्धा कपूर (Shraddha Kapoor) से की है. उनका कहना है कि दोनों को बारिश बहुत पसंद है. गौरतलब है कि श्रद्धा की फिल्म 'बागी' (Baaghi) का गाना छम छम छम (Cham Cham Cham) काफी हिट हुआ था, जो बारिश के दौरान फिल्माया गया था.

One thing is common between ICC and Shraddha Kapoor that they both love rain. #WTCFinal #WTC2021 #SouthamptonWeather #INDvsNZ — Lakshya Pandey (@LakshyaPandey20) June 21, 2021

Dear @ICC please change your management team. They are hopeless as you. They whole two years of hardwork of both the team are in vain beacuse your "so called venue". Please declare winner both theams tomorrow at least we can save our two days. — Balaji Gaikwad (@BalajiGaikwad_) June 21, 2021

Do resign immediately @ICC — Vinod Prajapati (@VinodKu66842217) June 21, 2021