ICC WTC Final

WTC Final को लेकर Fans ने लिए मजे, कहा- 'ICC और Shraddha Kapoor दोनों को बारिश बहुत पसंद है'

बारिश के मौसम में टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल (WTC Final) जैसा बड़ा मुकाबला कराने के लिए आईसीसी (ICC) का काफी मजाक उड़ाया जा रहा है. एक फैन ने तो आईसीसी की तुलना बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस श्रद्धा कपूर (Shraddha Kapoor) से की है.

WTC Final को लेकर Fans ने लिए मजे, कहा- &#039;ICC और Shraddha Kapoor दोनों को बारिश बहुत पसंद है&#039;
साउथैम्टन मैदान और श्रद्धा कपूर (फोटो-Twitter/ICC/Youtube)

नई दिल्ली: भारत और न्यूजीलैंड (India vs New Zealand) के बीच आईसीसी वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप के फाइनल (ICC World Test Championship Final) मुकाबले में बार बार मौसम विलेन साबित हुआ जिससे क्रिकेट फैंस का मजा किरकरा हो गया.

बारिश ने धोया चौथे दिन का खेल

साउथैम्पटन (Southampton) के एजिस बाउल (Ageas Bowl) में लगातार बारिश के कारण चौथे दिन एक भी गेंद नहीं फेंकी जा सकी और अंपायर्स ने स्टंप्स (Stumps) का ऐलान कर दिया. गौरतलब है कि 18 जून को मैच के पहला दिन भी बारिश की वजह से धुल गया था.

 

फैंस ने लिए ICC के मजे

ऐसे मौसम में टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप का फाइनल (WTC Final) जैसा बड़ा मुकाबला कराने के लिए आईसीसी (ICC) का काफी मजाक उड़ाया जा रहा है. एक फैन ने तो आईसीसी की तुलना बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस श्रद्धा कपूर (Shraddha Kapoor) से की है. उनका कहना है कि दोनों को बारिश बहुत पसंद है. गौरतलब है कि श्रद्धा की फिल्म 'बागी' (Baaghi) का गाना छम छम छम (Cham Cham Cham) काफी हिट हुआ था, जो बारिश के दौरान फिल्माया गया था.

 

 

 
 
 

 

 

 

 

Sshubh अंक: 3, 12, 21, 30 अंक वालों के लिए कैसा रहेगा आज का दिन?