Sachin Tendulkar

Team India की जीत के बाद ट्विटर पर दिग्गजों ने दी प्रतिक्रियाएं, Ajinkya Rahane बने हीरो

India vs Australia Boxing Day Test: ऑस्ट्रेलिया को दूसरे टेस्ट में 8 विकेट से हराकर भारतीय टीम ने कमाल कर दिया है. ट्विटर पर कई दिग्गजों ने टीम को इस ऐतिहासिक जीत की बधाई दी है.  

Team India की जीत के बाद ट्विटर पर दिग्गजों ने दी प्रतिक्रियाएं, Ajinkya Rahane बने हीरो
टीम इंडिया ने जीता टॉस (फोटो-twitter/BCCI)

नई दिल्ली: बॉक्सिंग डे टेस्ट में टीम इंडिया ने जीत का डंका बचा दिया है. दूसरे टेस्ट में कंगारुओं को 8 विकेट से हराकर एडिलेड टेस्ट की हार का बदला लिया और सभी क्रिटिक्स की बोलती भी बंद कर दी. मेहमान टीम ने मेलबर्न में अपनी चौथी जीत दर्ज की है. इस ऐतिहासिक जीत के बाद ट्विटर पर दिग्गजों ने टीम इंडिया को बधाई दी है. 

सचिन तेंदुलकर ने ट्वीट किया, ‘विराट कोहली, रोहित, इशांत और शमी के बिना टेस्ट मैच जीतना बड़ी कामयाबी है. टीम ने पहले टेस्ट में मिली हार के बाद शानदार प्रदर्शन करके दिखाया और सीरीज में बराबरी की. यह शानदार जीत है’.

 

वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने लिखा, ‘एमसीजी में यह जीत काफी ज्यादा खास है. टीम ने शानदार कैरेक्टर दिखाया. रहाणे ने आगे से टीम को लीड किया और गेंदबाजों ने भी शानदार प्रदर्शन किया’. 

 

विराट कोहली ने रहाणे की तरीफ की और लिखा, ‘क्या शानदार जीत, पूरी टीम ने शानदार प्रदर्शन किया. मैं इससे ज्यादा खुश नहीं हो सकता और खासकर अजिंक्य जिन्होंने शानदार कप्तानी करते हुए टीम को जीत दिलाई. यहां से आगे ही चलते जाना है’.

वीवीएस लक्ष्मण ने लिखा, ‘भारत के लिए इस जीत के साथ काफी सारे पॉजिटिव मिले हैं. रहाणे ने टीम की कप्तानी शानदार तरीके से की, गेंदबाजों ने काफी अच्छा किया है. इसके अलावा डेब्यू करने वाले दोनों खिलाड़ियों ने काफी प्रभावित किया. दोनों ही काफी कॉन्फिडेंट थे और घबराए नहीं. भारतीय क्रिकेट की असली ताकत मजबूत बेंच स्ट्रेंथ ही है.

 

Sachin TendulkarVirat KohliInd Vs AusIndia vs AustraliaBoxing Day Test
