Team India की जीत के बाद ट्विटर पर दिग्गजों ने दी प्रतिक्रियाएं, Ajinkya Rahane बने हीरो

नई दिल्ली: बॉक्सिंग डे टेस्ट में टीम इंडिया ने जीत का डंका बचा दिया है. दूसरे टेस्ट में कंगारुओं को 8 विकेट से हराकर एडिलेड टेस्ट की हार का बदला लिया और सभी क्रिटिक्स की बोलती भी बंद कर दी. मेहमान टीम ने मेलबर्न में अपनी चौथी जीत दर्ज की है. इस ऐतिहासिक जीत के बाद ट्विटर पर दिग्गजों ने टीम इंडिया को बधाई दी है.

सचिन तेंदुलकर ने ट्वीट किया, ‘विराट कोहली, रोहित, इशांत और शमी के बिना टेस्ट मैच जीतना बड़ी कामयाबी है. टीम ने पहले टेस्ट में मिली हार के बाद शानदार प्रदर्शन करके दिखाया और सीरीज में बराबरी की. यह शानदार जीत है’.

To win a Test match without Virat, Rohit, Ishant & Shami is a terrific achievement. Loved the resilience and character shown by the team to put behind the loss in the 1st Test and level the series. Brilliant win.

Well done TEAM INDIA! #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/64A8Xes8NF — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 29, 2020

वीरेंद्र सहवाग ने लिखा, ‘एमसीजी में यह जीत काफी ज्यादा खास है. टीम ने शानदार कैरेक्टर दिखाया. रहाणे ने आगे से टीम को लीड किया और गेंदबाजों ने भी शानदार प्रदर्शन किया’.

A really special win at the MCG.

Great Determination and great character. Rahane led from the fron,the bowlers were terrific and Gill is chill. pic.twitter.com/X3UO8H2LgR — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 29, 2020

विराट कोहली ने रहाणे की तरीफ की और लिखा, ‘क्या शानदार जीत, पूरी टीम ने शानदार प्रदर्शन किया. मैं इससे ज्यादा खुश नहीं हो सकता और खासकर अजिंक्य जिन्होंने शानदार कप्तानी करते हुए टीम को जीत दिलाई. यहां से आगे ही चलते जाना है’.

What a win this is, absolutely amazing effort by the whole team. Couldn't be happier for the boys and specially Jinks who led the team to victory amazingly. Onwards and upwards from here — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 29, 2020

वीवीएस लक्ष्मण ने लिखा, ‘भारत के लिए इस जीत के साथ काफी सारे पॉजिटिव मिले हैं. रहाणे ने टीम की कप्तानी शानदार तरीके से की, गेंदबाजों ने काफी अच्छा किया है. इसके अलावा डेब्यू करने वाले दोनों खिलाड़ियों ने काफी प्रभावित किया. दोनों ही काफी कॉन्फिडेंट थे और घबराए नहीं. भारतीय क्रिकेट की असली ताकत मजबूत बेंच स्ट्रेंथ ही है.

Lot of positives from this win. Rahane led the side brilliantly, bowlers were relentless but the biggest positive is the performance of two debutants. Both of them were confident and not overawed by the big occasion. Strength of Indian cricket is their strong bench strength. — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 29, 2020

Congratulations #TeamIndia! What a victory at Melbourne to level the series. Historic in every sense. Well played @ajinkyarahane88 @imjadeja @ashwinravi99 @RealShubmanGill @Jaspritbumrah93 Siraj and everyone in that dressing room for showing such resilience #AUSvIND — Jay Shah (@JayShah) December 29, 2020

Mauled in previous test.

No Kohli, Shami, Ishant, Rohit.

Lost toss. Whatever the struggle may be, you can decide even if life knocks you down, you will get back up again and never stop fighting.

And this is what #TeamIndia under @ajinkyarahane88 did!#INDvAUS

Amazing comeback!!! — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) December 29, 2020