IND VS AUS: PM Modi से लेकर Virat Kohli तक, पूरा देश टीम इंडिया की जीत का मना रहा है जश्न

नई दिल्ली: ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ ब्रिसबेन में खेले गए रोमांचक टेस्ट मुकाबले में भारत ने ऐतिहासिक जीत दर्ज की है. इस जीत के साथ ही टीम इंडिया (Team India) ने 4 मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज 2-1 से अपने नाम कर ली. ऋषभ पंत (Rishabh Pant) ने कमाल की बैटिंग करते हुए ऑस्ट्रेलिया की उम्मीदों पर पानी फेर दिया और 89 रन बनाकर अंत तक आउट नहीं हुए.

वहीं भारत ने पिछले ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर 2018-19 में यह ट्रॉफी ऑस्ट्रेलिया में ही जीत थी. 70 साल में पहली बार ऐसा हुआ है कि भारत ने लगातार तीन बार बार्डर-गावस्कर ट्रॉफी (Border-Gavaskar Trophy) अपने नाम की हो.

IND VS AUS: ब्रिसबेन में टीम इंडिया की बल्ले-बल्ले, रोमांचक टेस्ट में ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 3 विकेट से चटाई धूल

पीएम मोदी ने दी बधाई

प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) ने भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ जीत के लिए बधाई दी. मोदी ने ट्वीट कर कहा, ‘ऑस्टेलिया में भारतीय टीम की सफलता से हम सभी बहुत उत्साहित हैं. पूरे मैच के दौरान उनका प्रदर्शन ऊर्जा और जुनून से लबरेज रहा. उनकी इच्छाशक्ति, दृढ़ता और संकल्प उत्कृष्ट रहा. टीम इंडिया को बधाई. भविष्य के लिए ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं’.

We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2021

सोरव गांगुली और शाह का रिएक्शन

गांगुली ने ट्वीट किया, ‘उल्लेखनीय जीत. आस्ट्रेलिया जाकर इस तरह से टेस्ट श्रृंखला में जीत दर्ज करना भारतीय क्रिकेट के इतिहास में हमेशा याद रखी जाएगी. बीसीसीआई ने भारतीय टीम के लिये पांच करोड़ रुपये बोनस की घोषणा की है. यह जीत किसी भी संख्या से बढ़कर है. टीम का प्रत्येक सदस्य बधाई का पात्र है’.

Just a remarkable win...To go to Australia and win a test series in this way ..will be remembered in the history of indian cricket forever ..Bcci announces a 5 cr bonus for the team ..The value of this win is beyond any number ..well done to every member of the touring party.. — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) January 19, 2021

शाह ने उनसे ठीक पहले ट्वीट किया, ‘बीसीसीआई ने टीम के लिये बोनस के तौर पर पांच करोड़ रुपये देने की घोषणा की है. यह भारतीय क्रिकेट के लिये विशेष क्षण हैं. टीम ने अपने जज्बे और कौशल का बेजोड़ नमूना पेश किया’.

The @BCCI has announced INRCrore as team bonus. These are special moments for India Cricket. An outstanding display of character and skill #TeamIndia #AUSvIND #Gabba — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 19, 2021

विराट कोहली ने जाहिर की खुशी

विराट (विराट कोहली) ने ट्वीट कर सभी खिलड़ियों को बधाई दी. इसी के साथ विराट कोहली ने लिखा है कि जो उनकी टीम को एडिलेड के बाद कमजोर समझ रहे थे उनके मुंह पर ये करारा जवाब है.

WHAT A WIN!!! Yessssss. To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice. Exemplary performance but the grit and determination was the standout for us the whole way. Well done to all the boys and the management. Enjoy this historic feat lads. Cheers @BCCI pic.twitter.com/CgWElgOOO1 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 19, 2021

Congratulations #TeamIndia Absolute superstars all of you A proud and historic moment for Indian cricket! Battered, bruised, but champions as well — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) January 19, 2021

Well done captain @ajinkyarahane88 this this biggest series win I feel.. without many big names you guys have showed the way how it’s done congratulations @BCCI — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 19, 2021

Congrats to the Indian cricket team @BCCI That’s one of the best series wins I can ever remember on Aust soil & to do it after being bowled out for 36, plus a depleted squad-shows tremendous character, resilience, courage & belief. Just fantastic @RaviShastriOfc @ajinkyarahane88 — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) January 19, 2021

The champions & the greatest chase!#TeamIndia has proved it again by team efforts, great character, courage & max determination! Despite the bruises, the team made it possible for our country. That’s why we play for the country’s flag to go high every time we perfom#INDvAUS — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) January 19, 2021