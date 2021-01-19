English मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News
Ind Vs Aus

IND VS AUS: PM Modi से लेकर Virat Kohli तक, पूरा देश टीम इंडिया की जीत का मना रहा है जश्न

India vs Australia: टीम इंडिया ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को चौथे टेस्ट में 3 विकेट से हराकर चार मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज 2-1 से अपने नाम कर ली है. भारत की इस ऐतिहासिक जीत के बाद पूरे देश में जीत का जश्न मनाया जा रहा है. पीएम मोदी, विराट कोहली, गांगुली और कई दिग्गजों ने टीम को बधाई दी है.

IND VS AUS: PM Modi से लेकर Virat Kohli तक, पूरा देश टीम इंडिया की जीत का मना रहा है जश्न
टीम इंडिया (फोटो-twitter/bcci)

नई दिल्ली: ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ ब्रिसबेन में खेले गए रोमांचक टेस्ट मुकाबले में भारत ने ऐतिहासिक जीत दर्ज की है. इस जीत के साथ ही टीम इंडिया (Team India) ने 4 मैचों की टेस्ट सीरीज 2-1 से अपने नाम कर ली. ऋषभ पंत (Rishabh Pant) ने कमाल की बैटिंग करते हुए ऑस्ट्रेलिया की उम्मीदों पर पानी फेर दिया और 89 रन बनाकर अंत तक आउट नहीं हुए. 

वहीं भारत ने पिछले ऑस्ट्रेलिया दौरे पर 2018-19 में यह ट्रॉफी ऑस्ट्रेलिया में ही जीत थी. 70 साल में पहली बार ऐसा हुआ है कि भारत ने लगातार तीन बार बार्डर-गावस्कर ट्रॉफी (Border-Gavaskar Trophy) अपने नाम की हो.

IND VS AUS: ब्रिसबेन में टीम इंडिया की बल्ले-बल्ले, रोमांचक टेस्ट में ऑस्ट्रेलिया को 3 विकेट से चटाई धूल 

पीएम मोदी ने दी बधाई

प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) ने भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम को ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ जीत के लिए बधाई दी. मोदी ने ट्वीट कर कहा, ‘ऑस्टेलिया में भारतीय टीम की सफलता से हम सभी बहुत उत्साहित हैं. पूरे मैच के दौरान उनका प्रदर्शन ऊर्जा और जुनून से लबरेज रहा. उनकी इच्छाशक्ति, दृढ़ता और संकल्प उत्कृष्ट रहा. टीम इंडिया को बधाई. भविष्य के लिए ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं’.

 

सोरव गांगुली और शाह का रिएक्शन

गांगुली ने ट्वीट किया, ‘उल्लेखनीय जीत. आस्ट्रेलिया जाकर इस तरह से टेस्ट श्रृंखला में जीत दर्ज करना भारतीय क्रिकेट के इतिहास में हमेशा याद रखी जाएगी. बीसीसीआई ने भारतीय टीम के लिये पांच करोड़ रुपये बोनस की घोषणा की है. यह जीत किसी भी संख्या से बढ़कर है. टीम का प्रत्येक सदस्य बधाई का पात्र है’.

 

शाह ने उनसे ठीक पहले ट्वीट किया, ‘बीसीसीआई ने टीम के लिये बोनस के तौर पर पांच करोड़ रुपये देने की घोषणा की है. यह भारतीय क्रिकेट के लिये विशेष क्षण हैं. टीम ने अपने जज्बे और कौशल का बेजोड़ नमूना पेश किया’.

 

विराट कोहली ने जाहिर की खुशी

विराट (विराट कोहली) ने ट्वीट कर सभी खिलड़ियों को बधाई दी. इसी के साथ विराट कोहली ने लिखा है कि जो उनकी टीम को एडिलेड के बाद कमजोर समझ रहे थे उनके मुंह पर ये करारा जवाब है.

