India vs England

Ind vs Eng: Team India की हार के बाद Virat Kohli पर भड़के फैंस, Rohit Sharma को बताया बेहतर कप्तान

India vs England 3rd T20: टीम इंडिया की हार के बाद विराट कोहली (Virat Kohli) की कप्तानी को लेकर काफी सवाल उठ रहे हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस ने रोहित शर्मा को विराट कोहली से बेहतर कप्तान बताया. इस हार ने विराट कोहली की 77 रनों की शानदार पारी पर भी पानी फेरने का काम किया है.

Virat Kohli (Twitter)

अहमदाबाद: इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ तीसरे टी-20 मैच में टीम इंडिया (Team India) को 8 विकेट से शर्मनाक हार का सामना करना पड़ा है. इस जीत के बाद इंग्लैंड ने पांच मैचों की टी-20 सीरीज में 2-1 की बढ़त बना ली है. भारत ने टॉस हारकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए छह विकेट पर 156 रन का स्कोर बनाया, जिसे इंग्लैंड ने 10 गेंद बाकी रहते दो विकेट खोकर हासिल कर लिया.

कोहली की कप्तानी पर उठे सवाल 

टीम इंडिया की हार के बाद विराट कोहली की कप्तानी को लेकर काफी सवाल उठ रहे हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस ने रोहित शर्मा को विराट कोहली से बेहतर कप्तान बताया. इस हार ने विराट कोहली की 77 रनों की शानदार पारी पर भी पानी फेरने का काम किया है. कुछ फैंस ने केएल राहुल को तीसरे टी-20 में मौका मिलने पर सवाल उठाए.

 

कोहली ने प्लेइंग XI चुनने में कंफ्यूजन पैदा किया

पिछले 2 मैचों में फ्लॉप रहने वाले केएल राहुल को एक बार फिर मौका देना गलत फैसला साबित हुआ. सूर्यकुमार यादव को बाहर रखने का फैसला हैरान करने वाला था. विराट कोहली ने प्लेइंग XI कुछ इस तरह चुना जो कंफ्यूजन पैदा कर रहा था. चूंकि उन्होंने रोहित शर्मा के साथ राहुल को ओपनिंग कराया, इसलिए ईशान किशन को तीसरे नंबर पर उतरना पड़ा. कोहली खुद चौथे नंबर पर बैटिंग करने आए. कॉम्बिनेशन बिगड़ने से टीम इंडिया को काफी नुकसान हुआ. जोस बटलर (नाबाद 83) के करियर की बेस्ट पारी के दम पर इंग्लैंड ने भारत को आठ विकेट से हरा दिया. भारत की ओर से युजवेंद्र चहल और वॉशिंगटन सुंदर को एक-एक सफलता मिली.

Zee News App: पाएँ हिंदी में ताज़ा समाचार, देश-दुनिया की खबरें, फिल्म, बिज़नेस अपडेट्स, खेल की दुनिया की हलचल, देखें लाइव न्यूज़ और धर्म-कर्म से जुड़ी खबरें, आदि.अभी डाउनलोड करें ज़ी न्यूज़ ऐप.
