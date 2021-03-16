Ind vs Eng: Team India की हार के बाद Virat Kohli पर भड़के फैंस, Rohit Sharma को बताया बेहतर कप्तान

अहमदाबाद: इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ तीसरे टी-20 मैच में टीम इंडिया (Team India) को 8 विकेट से शर्मनाक हार का सामना करना पड़ा है. इस जीत के बाद इंग्लैंड ने पांच मैचों की टी-20 सीरीज में 2-1 की बढ़त बना ली है. भारत ने टॉस हारकर पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए छह विकेट पर 156 रन का स्कोर बनाया, जिसे इंग्लैंड ने 10 गेंद बाकी रहते दो विकेट खोकर हासिल कर लिया.

कोहली की कप्तानी पर उठे सवाल

टीम इंडिया की हार के बाद विराट कोहली की कप्तानी को लेकर काफी सवाल उठ रहे हैं. सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस ने रोहित शर्मा को विराट कोहली से बेहतर कप्तान बताया. इस हार ने विराट कोहली की 77 रनों की शानदार पारी पर भी पानी फेरने का काम किया है. कुछ फैंस ने केएल राहुल को तीसरे टी-20 में मौका मिलने पर सवाल उठाए.

Poor Captaincy for chosing KL Rahul over SuryaKumar Yadav Poor Run Call by Kohli: Pant Run Out Poor Batting Lineup By Kohli: Shreyas over Pandya when India in desperate need of runs Now for God Sake Virat make some runs & reach 140. Good Bowling by Mark Wood. #INDvENG — Gaurav Mishra (@IAmGMishra) March 16, 2021

Politics always in all field. Why is rahul play again?. He is not in form batsmen?. So Rohit and kishan play open or suryakumar yadav should play instead of kohli. Kohli should not leave his place because of captaincy?. — Sasikumar (@Sasikum45746429) March 16, 2021

Two very similar LBW appeals, potentially going down leg. Rohit Sharma didn't review. Balanced captaincy. Virat Kohli takes review & loses a review. Trigger-happy captaincy. No point taking reviews on marginal calls. Losing reviews early is never a good strategy.#INDvENG — Aditya (@forwardshortleg) March 16, 2021

Jab Rohit captaincy kar raha tha tab 2 overs 7 runs the England ke Fir kohli wapis aaya ab 5 over mein 46 runs hai . Clear difference in captaincy.#MakeRohitIndianCaptain — SIR CHAHAL RCB (@sirchahall) March 16, 2021

Kohli's captaincy — Kunal Sharma (@TweetsOfKunal) March 16, 2021

Instead of creating pressure in PP , Kohli lost it completely .. when comes to defending the total Rohit Sharma captaincy is best in business. — Manu (@Manu_k333) March 16, 2021

Ngl this is poor captaincy from Kohli, why would u bowl thakur in the powerplay and not sundar who’s the most successful?! — Shobiya (@VibiyaS) March 16, 2021

I won't be satisfied till India play Bhuvi, Shardul, and Chahar in the same team - I don't care which format. — അജു (@islandexpress) March 16, 2021

कोहली ने प्लेइंग XI चुनने में कंफ्यूजन पैदा किया

पिछले 2 मैचों में फ्लॉप रहने वाले केएल राहुल को एक बार फिर मौका देना गलत फैसला साबित हुआ. सूर्यकुमार यादव को बाहर रखने का फैसला हैरान करने वाला था. विराट कोहली ने प्लेइंग XI कुछ इस तरह चुना जो कंफ्यूजन पैदा कर रहा था. चूंकि उन्होंने रोहित शर्मा के साथ राहुल को ओपनिंग कराया, इसलिए ईशान किशन को तीसरे नंबर पर उतरना पड़ा. कोहली खुद चौथे नंबर पर बैटिंग करने आए. कॉम्बिनेशन बिगड़ने से टीम इंडिया को काफी नुकसान हुआ. जोस बटलर (नाबाद 83) के करियर की बेस्ट पारी के दम पर इंग्लैंड ने भारत को आठ विकेट से हरा दिया. भारत की ओर से युजवेंद्र चहल और वॉशिंगटन सुंदर को एक-एक सफलता मिली.