IPL में एंट्री से पहले ही Sachin के बेटे Arjun Tendulkar बने ट्रोलर्स का निशाना, जमकर उड़ रहा है मजाक

नई दिल्ली: आईपीएल नीलामी 2021 (IPL Auction 2021) के लिए निजी तौर पर रजिस्ट्रेशन करने वाले खिलाड़ी की लिस्ट जारी कर दी गई है. भारत के 814 और विदेशों के 283 खिलाड़ियों ने खुद को रजिस्टर करवाया है. इस लिस्ट में वेस्टइंडीज के 56, ऑस्ट्रेलिया के 42 और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के 38 खिलाड़ी शामिल हैं.

जहां एक ओर इंग्लैंड के टेस्ट कप्तान जो रूट (Joe Root) और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के तेज गेंदबाज मिशेल स्टार्क (Mitchell Starc) ने 18 फरवरी को होने वाली आईपीएल नीलामी में शामिल नहीं होने का फैसला किया है. वहीं महान क्रिकेटर सचिन तेंदुलकर (Sachin Tendulkar) के बेटे अर्जुन तेंदुलकर (Arjun Tendulkar) ने इस बार आईपीएल में खेलते हुए नजर आ सकते हैं.

ऑलराउंडर अर्जुन तेंदुलकर ने 18 फरवरी को होने वाली नीलामी के लिए अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया है. उन्होंने बेस प्राइस 20 लाख रुपये तय की है.

आईपीएल की चैंपियन मुंबई इंडियंस के अर्जुन तेंदुलकर नेट बॉलर रहे हैं. उन्होंने इस साल सैयद मुश्ताक अली ट्रॉफी में मुंबई की ओर से भी खेला हैं. तेज गेंदबाज अर्जुन का यह डेब्यू कुछ खास नहीं रहा, उन्होंने तीन ओवरों में 34 रन देकर एक विकेट लिया.

अर्जुन के रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाते ही ट्विटर पर यूजर्स उन्हें बुरी तरह ट्रोल कर रहे है. एक ओर जहां सचिन ट्रोलर्स के निशाने पर थे वहीं अब अर्जुन मजाक उड़ाया जा रहा है. देखें मीम्स:

