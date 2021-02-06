English मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News
CONTACT US. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL DISCLAIMER. COMPLAINT. AUTHORS. INVESTOR INFO. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Zee Rozgar Samachar
Arjun Tendulkar

IPL में एंट्री से पहले ही Sachin के बेटे Arjun Tendulkar बने ट्रोलर्स का निशाना, जमकर उड़ रहा है मजाक

आईपीएल नीलामी 2021 (IPL Auction 2021) के लिए  रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाने के बाद से ही सचिन तेंदुलकर (Sachin Tendulkar) के बेटे अर्जुन तेंदुलकर (Arjun Tendulkar) को ट्विटर पर बुरी तरह ट्रोल किया जा रहा है.  

IPL में एंट्री से पहले ही Sachin के बेटे Arjun Tendulkar बने ट्रोलर्स का निशाना, जमकर उड़ रहा है मजाक
अर्जुन तेंदुलकर (File Photo)

नई दिल्ली: आईपीएल नीलामी 2021 (IPL Auction 2021) के लिए निजी तौर पर रजिस्ट्रेशन करने वाले खिलाड़ी की लिस्ट जारी कर दी गई है. भारत के 814 और विदेशों के 283 खिलाड़ियों ने खुद को रजिस्टर करवाया है. इस लिस्ट में वेस्टइंडीज के 56, ऑस्ट्रेलिया के 42 और दक्षिण अफ्रीका के 38 खिलाड़ी शामिल हैं. 

जहां एक ओर इंग्लैंड के टेस्ट कप्तान जो रूट (Joe Root) और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के तेज गेंदबाज मिशेल स्टार्क (Mitchell Starc) ने 18 फरवरी को होने वाली आईपीएल नीलामी में शामिल नहीं होने का फैसला किया है. वहीं महान क्रिकेटर सचिन तेंदुलकर (Sachin Tendulkar) के बेटे अर्जुन तेंदुलकर (Arjun Tendulkar) ने इस बार आईपीएल में खेलते हुए नजर आ सकते हैं. 

आईपीएल में खेल सकते हैं अर्जुन तेंदुलकर

ऑलराउंडर अर्जुन तेंदुलकर ने 18 फरवरी को होने वाली नीलामी के लिए अपना रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया है. उन्होंने बेस प्राइस 20 लाख रुपये तय की है.  

आईपीएल की चैंपियन मुंबई इंडियंस के अर्जुन तेंदुलकर नेट बॉलर रहे हैं. उन्होंने इस साल सैयद मुश्ताक अली ट्रॉफी में मुंबई की ओर से भी खेला हैं. तेज गेंदबाज अर्जुन का यह डेब्यू कुछ खास नहीं रहा, उन्होंने तीन ओवरों में 34 रन देकर एक विकेट लिया. 

ट्विटर पर बना अर्जुन तेंदुलकर का मजाक

अर्जुन के रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाते ही ट्विटर पर यूजर्स उन्हें बुरी तरह ट्रोल कर रहे है. एक ओर जहां सचिन ट्रोलर्स के निशाने पर थे वहीं अब अर्जुन मजाक उड़ाया जा रहा है. देखें मीम्स:

Zee News App: पाएँ हिंदी में ताज़ा समाचार, देश-दुनिया की खबरें, फिल्म, बिज़नेस अपडेट्स, खेल की दुनिया की हलचल, देखें लाइव न्यूज़ और धर्म-कर्म से जुड़ी खबरें, आदि.अभी डाउनलोड करें ज़ी न्यूज़ ऐप.
Tags:
Arjun TendulkarIPL 2021Sachin TendulkarSachin Tendulkar sonIPL 2021 Auction
अगली
खबर

Google ने बताई Ravi Shastri की ये उम्र, ट्विटर पर मचा बवाल, जानिए पूरा मामला

Must Watch

  • LIVE
  • RESULTS
Jan 26, 2021 | 1st Test
South Africa in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2021
PAK
(119.2 ov) 378
(22.5 ov) 90/3
VS
SA
220 (69.2 ov)
245 (100.3 ov)
Pakistan beat South Africa by 7 wickets
Full Scorecard →
Jan 26, 2021 | 3rd ODI
Afghanistan and Ireland in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2021
AFG
(50.0 ov) 266/9
VS
IRE
230 (47.1 ov)
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 36 runs
Full Scorecard →
PT21M19S

देखिये, राजस्थान की सभी बड़ी खबरें 'आपणों राजस्थान'